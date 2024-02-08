Advertisement

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL): The trans-harbour bridge which is 21.8 km long with a 16.5 km long sea link, will provide faster connectivity to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport and reduce the travel time between Mumbai and Pune. It will also improve connectivity between the Mumbai Port and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port. The foundation stone of the bridge had been laid by Prime Minister Modi in December 2016. In this article, let's take a look at what's allowed and what's not at the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL).

Atal Setu: What’s Allowed in Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

For four-wheelers, the maximum speed limit on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) will be 100 kmph.

The maximum speed limit for vehicles like cars, taxis, light motor vehicles, minibuses and two-axle buses is 100 kilometres per hour.

The speed will be restricted to 40 kilometres per hour on the ascent and descent of MTHL

Atal Setu: What’s NOT Allowed in Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

Vehicles like motorcycles, mopeds, autos, tractors, animal-drawn vehicles and slow-moving vehicles would be restricted.

Multi-axle heavy vehicles, trucks and buses heading towards Mumbai won’t have an entry on the Eastern Freeway.

These vehicles will have to use the Mumbai Port-Sewri Exit (Exit 1C) and take the MBPT Road near ‘Gadi Adda’ for further movement.

Meanwhile, addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Atal Setu, the PM said, "Today's date is massive, not just for Mumbai and Maharashtra, but it also takes us a step closer to our resolution of Viksit Bharat. It's a testament that we deliver on our promises. On 24 December 2016, I laid the foundation for the Atal Setu and vowed that Bharat will change and grow."

Advertisement

He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 12,700 crore and flagged off the inaugural run of the EMU train from Uran railway station to Kharkopar.