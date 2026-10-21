Atleast 10 Injured as Passenger Bus Meets with Accident in J&K's Udhampur

Udhampur: At least 10 people sustained injuries after a passenger bus met with an accident at Gala Pachound in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, Deputy Commissioner Ananth Dwivedi said on Wednesday. Following the incident, emergency relief teams and medical personnel rushed to the spot to coordinate rescue and evacuation efforts. No deaths have been reported so far.

"At least 10 people sustained injuries when a passenger bus met with an accident at Gala Pachound in Udhampur district. Following the incident, emergency relief teams, alongside the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and medical personnel, rushed to the spot to coordinate rescue and evacuation efforts. No casualties have been reported so far, and administration officials remain actively engaged on the ground," Dwivedi said.

Medical teams rushed to the spot, while medical staff at Sub-District Hospital Ramnagar were placed on alert. Arrangements have been made at the hospital to provide treatment to the injured. Further details are awaited. Earlier, in a separate incident on October 15, two people were killed, and three others were rescued after a taxi fell into a deep gorge near Pali Pulia on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand, officials said.

Following the accident, police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams reached the spot and launched a rescue operation to locate the vehicle and rescue the occupants. Pankaj Bhatt, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kirti Nagar, said the vehicle was travelling from Chandigarh when the accident occurred.

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He said five people were travelling in the vehicle, of whom two died on the spot, and three were rescued.Speaking to ANI, SDM said, "The vehicle was plying from Chandigarh. The team from Devprayag rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information. SDRF was informed, and they too reached there. There were five occupants in the car; two of them died. Three others were rescued, and they are out of danger. They have been sent to the nearest health centre."

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