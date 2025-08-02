'Attend Late Night Parties, Get Raped': Gujarat Traffic Police Posters Spark Outrage, Forced to Remove After Public Backlash

Ahmedabad: Controversial posters allegedly sponsored by the Traffic Police in Ahmedabad , advising women against attending late-night parties and meeting friends in isolated areas to “avoid rape or gangrape” triggered massive public backlash before being hastily removed.

The campaign, initially intended to promote road safety, instead drew sharp criticism for propagating fear and exposing deeper anxieties around women’s security in Gujarat.

The posters, displayed on road dividers in Sola and Chandlodia areas, featured alarming messages such as: “Do not attend late-night parties, you could be raped or gangraped.” “Do not go with your friend to dark, isolated areas; what if she is raped or gangraped?”

While the posters were withdrawn following public outrage, the incident ignited a debate over the state government’s approach to women’s safety and the policing of public messaging.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic West), Neeta Desai, clarified that the Ahmedabad Traffic Police had only sponsored road safety posters and were unaware of the inflammatory content. She claimed that Satarkta Group, an NGO, had created and installed the controversial posters without the department’s approval.

“The NGO approached us for traffic awareness programs in schools and colleges, and we permitted posters related to road safety. These objectionable posters were neither reviewed nor authorized by us,” Desai stated.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic East), Safin Hasan, reinforced that the department had no role in the messaging. He explained that the Vigilance Group had printed the posters with a tagline suggesting Traffic Police sponsorship, leading to public confusion.

"They were posted by the Vigilance Group, with statements on the posters indicating sponsorship by the Traffic Police. The Police Commissioner, noticing the incident, ordered the seizure of the banners immediately," DCP said.

He further added, "Upon investigating the matter, we found that the Ahmedabad City Traffic Police permitted this vigilance group to place posters about traffic awareness. However, going outside the purview of traffic awareness, they had posted these posters."

The posters faced widespread condemnation for victim-blaming rhetoric, with critics arguing that such campaigns shift responsibility from perpetrators to women. Social media users and activists questioned why authorities weren’t focusing on combating sexual violence rather than restricting women’s freedoms.

Authorities confirmed that a formal complaint has been filed regarding the unauthorized posters, and a probe is ongoing to determine accountability. The Ahmedabad Police reiterated its commitment to road safety awareness while distancing itself from the controversial content.