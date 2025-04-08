Attention Delhiites! IMD Issues Heatwave Alert For Next 2 Days

Updated April 8th 2025, 15:42 IST
New Delhi: As April begins, Delhi is already experiencing scorching temperatures and the mercury is expected to soar to around 40 degrees Celsius in the coming days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for the next two days for Delhi, Haryana , Punjab and Gujarat .
IMD Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar says, "...We have issued a heatwave warning in Delhi-NCR for the next two days. On 11th April, there is a probability of light rainfall. We have issued a red alert for a heatwave in Rajasthan . The temperatures during the day and night will be extremely high. The situation will improve after 48 hours. There will be light rainfall in the Himalayas for the next 4-5 days..."
As the Heatwave is expected to intensify, the weather department urged people to take protective measures to avoid heat-related illnesses. Heatwaves can be hazardous, especially for children and senior citizens.
Children, especially babies, are particularly at risk during heatwaves because they cannot regulate their body temperature effectively. Dehydration sets in quickly, and symptoms like irritability, drowsiness, or vomiting are common. Heat rashes and heat exhaustion are also risks for young children.
Teens and young adults who are active during the heat may face dehydration, sunburns, and heat cramps after physical activities. It's essential to encourage them to drink water frequently, apply sunscreen, and take breaks in the shade.
Also read | IMD Issues Heatwave Alerts Across India, Temperature to Cross 40 Degrees - Here's How To Stay Protected
Furthermore, older adults are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses due to factors like reduced sweating ability, chronic health conditions, and medications that may impair their body’s ability to cool down. It's crucial to keep seniors cool, hydrated, and indoors during the hottest parts of the day.
Regardless of age, it's vital to stay hydrated, take regular breaks in cool environments, and avoid alcohol or caffeine, which can worsen dehydration. Use fans or air conditioning, and cool down with a cold shower or by soaking your feet in cold water. For those with chronic health conditions, keep track of your symptoms and consult a healthcare professional if needed.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 8th 2025, 14:54 IST