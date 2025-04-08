Attention Delhiites! IMD Issues Heatwave Alert For Next 2 Days

New Delhi: As April begins, Delhi is already experiencing scorching temperatures and the mercury is expected to soar to around 40 degrees Celsius in the coming days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for the next two days for Delhi, Haryana , Punjab and Gujarat .

IMD Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar says, "...We have issued a heatwave warning in Delhi-NCR for the next two days. On 11th April, there is a probability of light rainfall. We have issued a red alert for a heatwave in Rajasthan . The temperatures during the day and night will be extremely high. The situation will improve after 48 hours. There will be light rainfall in the Himalayas for the next 4-5 days..."

As the Heatwave is expected to intensify, the weather department urged people to take protective measures to avoid heat-related illnesses. Heatwaves can be hazardous, especially for children and senior citizens.

Who All Are at Risk?

Children, especially babies, are particularly at risk during heatwaves because they cannot regulate their body temperature effectively. Dehydration sets in quickly, and symptoms like irritability, drowsiness, or vomiting are common. Heat rashes and heat exhaustion are also risks for young children.

Teens and young adults who are active during the heat may face dehydration, sunburns, and heat cramps after physical activities. It's essential to encourage them to drink water frequently, apply sunscreen, and take breaks in the shade.

Furthermore, older adults are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses due to factors like reduced sweating ability, chronic health conditions, and medications that may impair their body’s ability to cool down. It's crucial to keep seniors cool, hydrated, and indoors during the hottest parts of the day.