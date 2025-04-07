IMD Issues Heatwave Alerts Across India, Temperature to Cross 40 Degrees - Here's How To Stay Protected

New Delhi: A wave of intense heat has engulfed several regions of India, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue heatwave warnings for Gujarat, Rajasthan, and parts of Delhi. According to the IMD alert, the temperatures in the national capital are expected to cross 40 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Heatwave in Delhi

Residents of Delhi should brace for even hotter days, with temperatures expected to soar to 42°C by April 10. The IMD has predicted that an intense heatwave will sweep through Northwest India over the coming days, causing temperatures to climb across the region. From April 6 to 10, clear skies are expected, with maximum temperatures gradually rising to 41°C and peaking at 42°C mid-week. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heatwaves in Delhi on April 8 and 9, with clear skies anticipated until April 9, followed by partly cloudy conditions on April 10 and 11.

Red Alert in Parts of Rajasthan, Check IMD Weather Update for North India

A red alert has been issued for parts of West Rajasthan on Monday, warning that the intense heat could lead to heat-related illnesses or heat strokes. Vulnerable individuals must be closely monitored and properly cared for during this time. The IMD also forecasts that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will persist in certain parts of Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions, as well as in West Rajasthan. Isolated areas in East Rajasthan, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and western Uttar Pradesh are also likely to experience heatwave conditions. Coastal regions, including parts of Gujarat, Konkan, and Goa, are expected to face hot and humid weather.

How To Stay Protected During Heatwave Conditions

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), here's what you must do to ensure that you stay protected during heatwave conditions...