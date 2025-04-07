sb.scorecardresearch
  • IMD Issues Heatwave Alerts Across India, Temperature to Cross 40 Degrees - Here's How To Stay Protected

Updated April 7th 2025, 13:35 IST

IMD Issues Heatwave Alerts Across India, Temperature to Cross 40 Degrees - Here's How To Stay Protected

Heatwave warnings have been issued across North India with a yellow alert in Delhi and a red alert in Rajasthan - here's what you can do to stay protected...

Reported by: Ananya Srivastava
Heatwave Alert Across India What To Do
Heatwave Alert Across India What To Do | Image: Unsplash

New Delhi: A wave of intense heat has engulfed several regions of India, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue heatwave warnings for Gujarat, Rajasthan, and parts of Delhi. According to the IMD alert, the temperatures in the national capital are expected to cross 40 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Heatwave in Delhi

Residents of Delhi should brace for even hotter days, with temperatures expected to soar to 42°C by April 10. The IMD has predicted that an intense heatwave will sweep through Northwest India over the coming days, causing temperatures to climb across the region. From April 6 to 10, clear skies are expected, with maximum temperatures gradually rising to 41°C and peaking at 42°C mid-week. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heatwaves in Delhi on April 8 and 9, with clear skies anticipated until April 9, followed by partly cloudy conditions on April 10 and 11.

Red Alert in Parts of Rajasthan, Check IMD Weather Update for North India

A red alert has been issued for parts of West Rajasthan on Monday, warning that the intense heat could lead to heat-related illnesses or heat strokes. Vulnerable individuals must be closely monitored and properly cared for during this time. The IMD also forecasts that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will persist in certain parts of Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions, as well as in West Rajasthan. Isolated areas in East Rajasthan, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and western Uttar Pradesh are also likely to experience heatwave conditions. Coastal regions, including parts of Gujarat, Konkan, and Goa, are expected to face hot and humid weather.

How To Stay Protected During Heatwave Conditions

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), here's what you must do to ensure that you stay protected during heatwave conditions...

  1. Avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12.00 noon and 3.00 p.m. and in case you do, wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes. Use protective goggles, umbrella/hat, shoes or chappals while going out in sun.
  2. Drink sufficient water and as often as possible, even if not thirsty and avoid strenuous activities when the outside temperature is high. While travelling, carry water with you so that you are well-hydrated.
  3. Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrates the body and also high-protein food; do not eat stale food.
  4. If you work outside, use a hat or an umbrella and also use a damp cloth on your head, neck, face and limbs and if you feel faint or ill, see a doctor immediately.
  5. Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles; keep animals in shade and give them plenty of water to drink as well.
  6. Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc. which helps to re-hydrate the body.
  7. Keep your home cool, use curtains, shutters or sunshade and open windows at night and use fans, coolers, air conditioners and damp clothing; take bath in cold water frequently.

Published April 7th 2025, 13:35 IST