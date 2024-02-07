Advertisement

Mumbai: Without a doubt, Mumbai has the most chaotic traffic in the nation. On Saturday (January 20, 2024), Central Railway (CR) will begin reconstruction and demolition of the Sion Road Over-bridge (ROB), which is a vital link to Dharavi, LBS Marg, and the Eastern Express Highway.

"Central Railway Authority is going to demolish Sion over bridge which connect Matunga and Kurla division falls in Central Traffic, Mumbai, said Advisory by Mumbai Traffic police.

“Following traffic management order shall remain inforce from 00.01 hrs.dt. 20/01/2024 till dt. 31/05/2024) on temporary basis,” stated the advisory.



1) Vehicular traffic from Dr. B.A. road south bound, Sion junction shall take right turn from Sion circle-Sion Hospital junction and shall proceed through Sulochana Shetty road- Kumbharwada Junction to their desire destination to.



⦁ Towards Kurla & Dharavi - Take a right turn from Kumbharwada Junction through K. K. Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft.) road to Ashok Mill Naka and shall take right turn and go through St. Rohidas Marg to Pailwan Naresh Mane Chauk and shall take left turn to their desire destination.

⦁ Western Express & towards Bandra - From Kumbharwada Juction to Kemkar Chauk through K. K. Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft.) road, shall take right turn on Kemkar Chauk to go T-Junction through Sion-Mahim Link Road. Shall take a left turn on T-Junction towards Kalanagar Juction to their desire destination.

⦁ Towards Mahim - 1) Shall take left turn on Kumbharwada Juction to Matunga Labour Camp T.H.Kataria Marg and shall proceed through to their desire destination. 2) Kumbharwada Junction - K. K. Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft.) road- Kemkar Chauk shall take left turn-S.L.Raheja marg to their desire destination.



2) Vehicular traffic from Dr. B.A. road North bound, Sion junction shall take left turn from Sion Hospital junction and shall proceed through Sulochana Shetty road- Kumbharwada Junction to their desire destination

Towards Kurla & Dharavi - Shall take right turn on Kumbharwada Juction and shall proceed through K. K. Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft.) road to Ashok Mill Naka I shall take right trun and shall proceed through St. Rohidas Marg to Pailwan Naresh Mane Chauk, shall take left turn to their desire destination.

⦁ Western Express & towards Bandra - On Kumbharwada Junction shall proceed through St. Kabir Marg (60 ft) road to Kemkar Chauk & shall take right turn proceed through Sion Mahim Link Road and shall take left turn on T-Junction towards Kalanagar Juction to their desire destination.



3) Vehicular traffic i.e. light vehicles (LMV) from Kurla through L.B.S. road and Saint Rohidas Road through Sion over bridge East Bound shall take right turn at Pehalwan Naresh Mane Chowk and shall proceed through Saint Rohidas Road- Ashok Mill Naka-Left trun- K. K. Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft.) road- Kumbharwada junction- left turn- Sulochana Shetty road- Sion Hospital Bridge (Kumbharwada Bridge) towards their desire destination.



4) Vehicular traffic i.e. Heavy vehicles (HMV) from Kurla through L.B.S. road and Saint Rohidas Road through Sion over bridge East Bound shall take right turn just before Pehalwan Naresh Mane Chowk,Dharavi Kacharpatti junction signal and shall proceed through Dharavi Depot Road-Sion Bandra Link Road-T junction- Mahim Sion Link Road- Left turn at Kemkar chowk- St. Kabir Marg (60 ft) Road-Sulochany Shetty road- Dharavi Railway Bridge Road towards their desire destination.



5) Vehicular traffic from Western Express & Kalanar Juction proceed through Sion Bandra Link road Vehicular traffic shall take right turn from Dharavi T- Junction and shall take left turn on Kemkar Chauk and shall proceed through St. Kabir Marg (60 ft) road Kumbharwada Junction and shall proceed through Sion Hospital Bridge (Kumbharwada Bridge) to their desired destination.

In view of demolition of Sion Over bridge by Central Railway Authority, follwing traffic arrangements will be in place from 00.01 hrs 20/01/2024 till dt. 3 1/05/2024) on temporary basis. #MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/Nxr3Ba68jD — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) January 18, 2024

In order to prevent Traffic congestion due to diversion of traffic, below mentioned roads shall be declared as No Parking Roads



1. St. Kabir Marg (60 ft) Road- Sion Hospital Bridge (Kumbharwada Bridge) to Kemkar Chowk (Both Bound)

2. Sion Mahim Link Road- T junction to Mahim Phatak (Both Bound)

3. Matunga Labour Camp-T.H. Katariya Road- Kumbharwada Junction to Shobha Hotel (Both Bound)

4. Sulochana Shetty Road- Sion Hospital Junction to Sion Hospital gate no. 7 (Both Bound)

5. Bhau Daji Road- Sion Hospital gate no. 7 to Railway Bridge (Both Bound)

6. Saint Rohidas Road- Pehalwan Naresh Mane Chowk to Y junction Pehalwan Naresh Mane (Both Bound)

7. Sion Bandra Link Road- Y junction to T junction (Both Bound)

8. Dharavi Depot Road- Y junction to Kacharpatti Junction L.B.S. Road (Both Bound)

9. K. K. Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft.) Road- Kumbharwada junction to Ashok Mill Naka (Both Bound)

