English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 15:07 IST

Attention Mumbaikars: Amid demolition of Sion Over bridge, Traffic Advisory Issued w.e.f Jan 20

In order to create more room for the fifth and sixth lines to be laid between CSMT and Kurla stations, the British-era ROB is being rebuilt.

Nishtha Narayan
Sion Overbridge
Attention Mumbaikars: Amid demolition of Sion Over bridge, Traffic Advisory Issued w.e.f Jan 20 | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: Without a doubt, Mumbai has the most chaotic traffic in the nation. On Saturday (January 20, 2024), Central Railway (CR) will begin reconstruction and demolition of the Sion Road Over-bridge (ROB), which is a vital link to Dharavi, LBS Marg, and the Eastern Express Highway. 

"Central Railway Authority is going to demolish Sion over bridge which connect Matunga and Kurla division falls in Central Traffic, Mumbai, said Advisory by Mumbai Traffic police. 

Advertisement

“Following traffic management order shall remain inforce from 00.01 hrs.dt. 20/01/2024 till dt. 31/05/2024) on temporary basis,” stated the advisory. 


1) Vehicular traffic from Dr. B.A. road south bound, Sion junction shall take right turn from Sion circle-Sion Hospital junction and shall proceed through Sulochana Shetty road- Kumbharwada Junction to their desire destination to.


  • ⦁     Towards Kurla & Dharavi - Take a right turn from Kumbharwada Junction through K. K. Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft.) road to Ashok Mill Naka and shall take right turn and go through St. Rohidas Marg to Pailwan Naresh Mane Chauk and shall take left turn to their desire destination.
    ⦁    Western Express & towards Bandra - From Kumbharwada Juction to Kemkar Chauk through K. K. Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft.) road, shall take right turn on Kemkar Chauk to go T-Junction through Sion-Mahim Link Road. Shall take a left turn on T-Junction towards Kalanagar Juction to their desire destination. 
    ⦁    Towards Mahim - 1) Shall take left turn on Kumbharwada Juction to Matunga Labour Camp T.H.Kataria Marg and shall proceed through to their desire destination. 2) Kumbharwada Junction - K. K. Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft.) road- Kemkar Chauk shall take left turn-S.L.Raheja marg to their desire destination.
     

2) Vehicular traffic from Dr. B.A. road North bound, Sion junction shall take left turn from Sion Hospital junction and shall proceed through Sulochana Shetty road- Kumbharwada Junction to their desire destination

  •  Towards Kurla & Dharavi - Shall take right turn on Kumbharwada Juction and shall proceed through K. K. Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft.) road to Ashok Mill Naka I shall take right trun and shall proceed through St. Rohidas Marg to Pailwan Naresh Mane Chauk, shall take left turn to their desire destination.
    ⦁     Western Express & towards Bandra - On Kumbharwada Junction shall proceed through St. Kabir Marg (60 ft) road to Kemkar Chauk & shall take right turn proceed through Sion Mahim Link Road and shall take left turn on T-Junction towards Kalanagar Juction to their desire destination.
     

3) Vehicular traffic i.e. light vehicles (LMV) from Kurla through L.B.S. road and Saint Rohidas Road through Sion over bridge East Bound shall take right turn at Pehalwan Naresh Mane Chowk and shall proceed through Saint Rohidas Road- Ashok Mill Naka-Left trun- K. K. Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft.) road- Kumbharwada junction- left turn- Sulochana Shetty road- Sion Hospital Bridge (Kumbharwada Bridge) towards their desire destination.
 

Advertisement

4) Vehicular traffic i.e. Heavy vehicles (HMV) from Kurla through L.B.S. road and Saint Rohidas Road through Sion over bridge East Bound shall take right turn just before Pehalwan Naresh Mane Chowk,Dharavi Kacharpatti junction signal and shall proceed through Dharavi Depot Road-Sion Bandra Link Road-T junction- Mahim Sion Link Road- Left turn at Kemkar chowk- St. Kabir Marg (60 ft) Road-Sulochany Shetty road- Dharavi Railway Bridge Road towards their desire destination. 
 

5) Vehicular traffic from Western Express & Kalanar Juction proceed through Sion Bandra Link road Vehicular traffic shall take right turn from Dharavi T- Junction and shall take left turn on Kemkar Chauk and shall proceed through St. Kabir Marg (60 ft) road Kumbharwada Junction and shall proceed through Sion Hospital Bridge (Kumbharwada Bridge) to their desired destination.

Advertisement

In view of demolition of Sion Over bridge by Central Railway Authority, follwing traffic arrangements will be in place from 00.01 hrs 20/01/2024 till dt. 3 1/05/2024) on temporary basis. #MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/Nxr3Ba68jD

— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) January 18, 2024

 

In order to prevent Traffic congestion due to diversion of traffic, below mentioned roads shall be declared as No Parking Roads


1.    St. Kabir Marg (60 ft) Road- Sion Hospital Bridge (Kumbharwada Bridge) to Kemkar Chowk (Both Bound)
2.    Sion Mahim Link Road- T junction to Mahim Phatak (Both Bound)
3.    Matunga Labour Camp-T.H. Katariya Road- Kumbharwada Junction to Shobha Hotel (Both Bound)
4.    Sulochana Shetty Road- Sion Hospital Junction to Sion Hospital gate no. 7 (Both Bound)
5.    Bhau Daji Road- Sion Hospital gate no. 7 to Railway Bridge (Both Bound)
6.     Saint Rohidas Road- Pehalwan Naresh Mane Chowk to Y junction Pehalwan Naresh Mane (Both Bound)
7.    Sion Bandra Link Road- Y junction to T junction (Both Bound)
8.    Dharavi Depot Road- Y junction to Kacharpatti Junction L.B.S. Road (Both Bound)
9.    K. K. Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft.) Road- Kumbharwada junction to Ashok Mill Naka (Both Bound)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 15:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

41 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Blinkit launches 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week

    Business News15 minutes ago

  2. Newborn's Body Found in Dustbin of Posh Noida Society; Probe Launched

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. Suspicious Object Found in Tiffin Box in Nagpur's State Transport Bus

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Andhra Pradesh Student Ragged, Thrashed by Seniors at Government School

    India News19 minutes ago

  5. C'garh: 8 Lakh Rewardee Naxal Killed in Encounter With Security Forces

    India News21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement