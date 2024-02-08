Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 13:57 IST

Attention Noida, Greater Noida Land Owners: Non-Construction Could Lead to Allotment Cancellation

Land owners in Noida & Greater Noida warned of allotment cancellation for delayed construction.

Digital Desk
Noida & Greater Noida landowners cautioned: delayed construction may lead to allotment cancellation
Noida & Greater Noida landowners cautioned: delayed construction may lead to allotment cancellation | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Noida: Land owners in Noida and Greater Noida have been cautioned to take heed as the Industrial Development Commissioner and Noida-Greater Noida Authority Chairman, Manoj Kumar Singh, stressed on the potential cancellation of allotments for those who fail to initiate construction on their plots within a reasonable time frame, as per media reports.

Singh, in a review meeting on Monday,  said the need to cancel allotments for those in three specific categories – IT, industry, and institutional sectors – who have prolonged periods without commencing construction on their allocated plots, estimated to be around one thousand such cases.

Additionally,  reports stated that during the meeting, Singh spoke on the importance of issuing completion and functional certificates to those allottees who have adhered to the prescribed construction provisions. He proposed organising camps within the Noida-Greater Noida Authority to facilitate the issuance of these certificates. Alongside Greater Noida CEO NG Ravi Kumar, Noida CEO Dr Lokesh M, and other senior officials, Singh reviewed the status of allocations pertaining to IT, industry, and institutional sectors across both authorities.

Cancelling Allotments and Fresh Opportunities

The primary goal of the meeting was to bolster investments in these sectors within Noida and Greater Noida. During the review, department heads provided updates on the latest allocation status, prompting Singh to propose a survey for plots that have exceeded the stipulated construction timelines. For those found vacant, Singh recommended the cancellation of allotments, paving the way for fresh allocations to new entrepreneurs, thereby catalysing investment opportunities in the region.

Singh also instructed authorities to organise camps aimed at facilitating completion formalities for allottees who have finished the minimum building construction. He urged the inclusion of these allotments in ground-breaking ceremonies, underscoring their significance in the region's development.

More ‘Stringent’ Policy for Industrial Property Allottees

Furthermore,  the Chairman emphasised on a more strict policy for industrial and institutional property allottees, negating the one-year exemption for plot construction. Exceptions to this rule would be considered on a case-by-case basis. Last month, a ban on plot allotment cancellations for non-compliance was in effect, but Singh revisited this matter during Monday's review. Approximately 337 allottees under the Noida Authority have failed to meet the construction deadlines.

Post the review meeting, Singh assessed the facilities at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium, advocating for improvements in sports facilities to enhance public access and utilisation. CEO NG Ravi Kumar and ACEO Medha Rupam accompanied Singh during this visit.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 13:57 IST

