Shimla: An avalanche warning was issued on Wednesday for several areas in Himachal Pradesh as cold wave intensified in the state following fresh snowfall and rain in the tribal and hilly regions, news agency PTI reported. Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Shimla, Chamba and Kullu districts are among the high-altitude areas for which a warning has been issued till Thursday. A total of about 61 people have lost their lives due to landslides, falling from height, drowning and fire since January 1 in the state.

Road Closures in Himachal: In Numbers

A total of 405 roads, including four national highways, were shut amid heavy snowfall and over 500 electricity transformers were disrupted, PTI reported, citing the state emergency response centre.

Lahaul and Spiti had the most number of roads closed - 288, followed by Chamba and Kullu, the numbers for which stood at 83 and 21, respectively.

Snowfall and Rain in Himachal: In Numbers

Koksar and Atal Tunnel received 45 centimeters of snow, followed by Sissu and Kothi, which got 30 centimeters.

Keylong, Kusumseri, and Bharmour got 18 centimeters, 15.3 centimeters, and 8 centimeters of snow.

Manali was wettest with 29 millimeters of rain, followed by Salooni which received 25.3 millimeters of rain, and Tissa and Chamba which got 20 millimeters and 16 millimeters, respectively.

Seobagh and Baijnath got 11 millimeters and 8.0 millimeters of rain, respectively.

Minimum Temperature in Himachal: In Numbers

Minimum temperatures across the region dropped by a few notches, with several places shivering under sub-zero temperatures.

Kusumseri was coldest in the state with a low of minus 7.1 degrees

Sumdo recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2 degrees,

Bharmour and Kalpa both recorded minus 1.2 degrees,

Narkanda saw temperature dipping to minus 0.5 degrees,

Manali witnessed minus 0.1 degrees, and

Shimla recorded 2.9 degrees

Rain over the past few days has reduced the seasonal winter rain deficit from 58 percent to 34 percent.

The state received 104.2 mm against a normal of 158 cm from January 1 to February 21.

The local Meteorological station has predicted dry weather in lower and mid hills for the next four days and rain or snow at isolated places in higher hills on Thursday and Saturday, followed by another wet spell on February 26 and 27.

