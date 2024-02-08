Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 08:10 IST

Ayodhya Darshan: Chhattisgarh BJP Govt Launches Free Train Travel Scheme, Check Eligibility

Ahead of the grand opening of Ram Mandir on January 22, the newly elected Chhattisgarh BJP government approved an annual free train travel scheme.

Ronit Singh
Ram Temple
Ayodhya Darshan: Chhattisgarh BJP Govt Launches Free Train Travel Scheme, Check Eligibility | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Raipur: Ahead of the grand opening of Ram Mandir on January 22, the newly elected Chhattisgarh BJP government approved an annual free train travel scheme for devotees who want to travel Ayodhya to offer prayers at Ram temple. 

The decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday. 

Advertisement

"Fulfilling yet another guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised during the 2023 assembly elections," an official release said.

It stated that on annual pilgrimage by train, nearly  20,000 people would be taken to Ayodhya. In terms of eligibility criteria, only those in the age group of 18 years to 75 years and medically fit would be able to apply for the scheme.  

Advertisement

In each districts, a committee would be set up under the collector to shortlist the pilgrims. "The scheme would be implemented by the Chhattisgarh Tourism Board and a necessary budget would be provided by the state tourism department," the release said.

An MoU would be inked with the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to implement the scheme and a weekly special train would be arranged.

Advertisement

Free Train Travel Scheme for Ayodhya: Details

  • People can board the special train from Raipur, Durg, Raigarh, and Ambikapur stations. The main destination of the 900-km tour would be Ayodhya, a government release said.
  • During the tour, pilgrims will make a night halt in Varanasi where they will be taken to Kashi Vishwanath temple and participate in the Ganga Aarti.
  • Notably, the Sai government had last week decided to declare January 22 as a “dry day” to mark the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 08:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement