Raipur: Ahead of the grand opening of Ram Mandir on January 22, the newly elected Chhattisgarh BJP government approved an annual free train travel scheme for devotees who want to travel Ayodhya to offer prayers at Ram temple.

The decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday.

"Fulfilling yet another guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised during the 2023 assembly elections," an official release said.

It stated that on annual pilgrimage by train, nearly 20,000 people would be taken to Ayodhya. In terms of eligibility criteria, only those in the age group of 18 years to 75 years and medically fit would be able to apply for the scheme.

In each districts, a committee would be set up under the collector to shortlist the pilgrims. "The scheme would be implemented by the Chhattisgarh Tourism Board and a necessary budget would be provided by the state tourism department," the release said.

An MoU would be inked with the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to implement the scheme and a weekly special train would be arranged.

Free Train Travel Scheme for Ayodhya: Details

People can board the special train from Raipur, Durg, Raigarh, and Ambikapur stations. The main destination of the 900-km tour would be Ayodhya, a government release said.

During the tour, pilgrims will make a night halt in Varanasi where they will be taken to Kashi Vishwanath temple and participate in the Ganga Aarti.

Notably, the Sai government had last week decided to declare January 22 as a “dry day” to mark the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.