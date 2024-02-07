English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 13:11 IST

Huge Crowd of Devotees Throngs Ram Temple on 2nd Day of Darshan

Around 1,000 security personnel have been deployed inside and outside the Temple to manage the crowd.

Manisha Roy
ram temple
Heavy rush of devotees inside temple on Day 2 of darshan | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ayodhya: On the second day after the Pran Pratishtha, a huge crowd of devotees gathered at Rampath in Ayodhya for Ram Lalla’s darshan at the newly-built temple, on Wednesday. 
Various security arrangements have been made to ensure nobody faces inconvenience while getting darshan of the deity. Around 1,000 security personnel have been deployed inside and outside the Temple to manage the situation. This deployment is likely to continue for the next few days." 

Principal Home Secretary and Uttar Pradesh Special ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar are present at the temple to overview the situation.  

Heavy crowd on Day 2 of darshan

Special ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said, “People have gathered here in huge numbers. Principal Home Secretary and I have been sent here... We have improved the queue system for crowd management. We have made channels for the people...” 

News agency ANI quoted RAF Deputy Commandant Arun Kumar Tiwari as saying, "We will ensure that the devotees do not face any difficulty. Around 1000 jawans have been deployed inside and outside the Temple. This deployment will continue for the next few days..." 

Heavy Rush of Devotees on Day 1 

A day after the historic ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, a massive crowd of devotees had rushed to take a glimpse of ‘Ram Lalla’ in the newly inaugurated temple, on Tuesday. In order to control the excessive crowd, the local administration has imposed an immediate ban on the vehicles coming to Ayodhya.

 

Published January 24th, 2024 at 08:11 IST

