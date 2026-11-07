Ayodhya Deepotsav 2026: 30 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate 56 Ghats As Deepotsav Celebrations Begin On Diwali Eve

Ayodhya is set to glow with more than 30 lakh earthen lamps across 56 ghats along the Saryu River as the city gears up for the 10th edition of Deepotsav on Saturday, November 7. The celebrations will feature a grand Saryu Maha Aarti, a 2,100-drone show depicting episodes from the Ramayana and cultural performances by artists from five countries.

The preparations for the grand celebrations were completed on Friday, with Ayodhya conducting the final rehearsal for the mass Saryu Aarti at the riverfront. The ceremonial lighting of lamps and decorations across the city have also been readied ahead of the event.

President Murmu, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan To Attend

Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi said all arrangements had been completed for the celebrations. Speaking to ANI after the final rehearsal, he said the preparations for the Saryu Aarti and the ceremonial lighting of lamps were in place, while decorations across the city were nearing completion.

The celebrations were initially announced with President Droupadi Murmu as the chief guest. However, the updated programme for November 7 lists Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan as the chief guest, with Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also scheduled to attend. The Vice-President is expected to light the first diya at Ram Ki Paidi, formally inaugurating the celebrations.

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The event will also feature a grand Saryu Maha Aarti involving 2,147 participants, including public representatives, councillors and members of the public. The ceremony will be accompanied by Vedic chanting and coordinated aarti rituals along the riverfront.

2,100-Drone Show, International Cultural Performances Among Highlights

One of the major attractions of this year's Deepotsav will be a spectacular show featuring 2,100 drones recreating episodes from the Ramayana in the night sky. The celebrations will also feature cultural performances by artists from five countries, adding an international dimension to the five-day festival.

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The city has also witnessed extensive security arrangements, with heavy police deployment and security personnel stationed at key locations to ensure the smooth conduct of the celebrations amid the expected gathering of devotees and visitors.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and other prominent locations across Ayodhya have also been decorated with lights and flowers for the occasion. The main festivities are centred around Ram Ki Paidi and the Saryu riverfront.

Why Is Deepotsav Celebrated In Ayodhya?

Deepotsav commemorates the return of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita and Lakshmana to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and Lord Rama's victory over Ravana.

The festival is marked by the lighting of earthen lamps across the temple town, symbolising the celebrations that are traditionally associated with Lord Rama's return to his kingdom.