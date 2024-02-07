Muslim Body Reveals Name And Inauguration Date of Mosque To Be Built in Ayodhya

Advertisement

Ayodhya: As India witnessed the grand consecration ceremony of Ayodhya’s Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir on January 22, reports suggest that the Muslim group representing Babri Masjid in the Ayodhya Land dispute case have revealed the plan for construction of mosque on the land allotted to them by the Supreme Court’s order.

The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation, which is responsible for the project, said that it will begin the construction of a mosque in Ayodhya from May this year and it is expected to take around four years to complete. The group also plans to launch a crowdfunding campaign in order to generate funds for the construction of the mosque.

The foundation stone of the Masjid Mohammad bin Abdullah in Ayodhya is likely to be laid next year, and saints, pirs and clerics will be invited for the ceremony, people associated with the project said.

Haji Arfat Shaikh, chairman of the Ayodhya mosque development committee, said when the mosque is ready in the next five to six years, top clerics of all countries will be invited, including Imam-e-Haram, who leads the namaz at the Mecca masjid. The land for the mosque complex was given to Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board by the state government.

The Supreme Court of India in a historic verdict on November 9, 2019, backed the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya and ruled that an alternative plot be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.



(This is a breaking copy)