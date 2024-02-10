Advertisement

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday while speaking at the Rajya Sabha over Ayodhya Ram Mandir said that the journey of the construction of the holy temple is a journey of struggle to devotion, 'From Jai Shri Ram to Jai Sia Ram."

This comes as Shah emphasised that the date "January 22" is a historic day for the years to come and the day fulfilled the hopes and aspirations of all Ram devotees.

Big Takeaways From Shah's Address:

January 22: The Beginning of Great India: During his address, Shah said, "22 January was the beginning of great India...Those who imagine a country without lord Ram do not know our country well and they represent the days of colonialism."

A long Legal Battle: He said that the consecration of the Ram Mandir was a long agitation since 1528 and a legal battle since 1858.

“No one can read the history of this country by ignoring the Ram Mandir movement. Since 1528, every generation has seen this movement in some form or the other. This matter remained stuck for a long time. This dream had to be fulfilled during the time of the Modi government...”

'BJP and PM Modi Do What They Say'

A Long Journey From Jai Shri Ram to Jai Sai Ram

Many Proposals to Name Ayodhya Airport

Shah during the address said that several names were suggested for Ayodhya airport, however, PM Modi preferred the name 'Valmiki.'

China Tried to Repeat What it Did to 1962

Taking a dig at China, Shah said that the Asian country tried to repeat what it did in 1962, but under the leadership of BJP they failed and couldn't get an inch of India's land.

