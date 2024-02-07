Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 18:58 IST
LIVE Ram Mandir | Saryu Ghat lights up with hundreds of diyas after Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
The much-awaited Ram Lalla consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram Temple was culminated on Monday amid the blowing of conch shells and a helicopter showering flower petals on the temple. The event and rituals were led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- India
- 18 min read
6: 58 IST, January 22nd 2024
Priests performed aarti at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ram temple on January 22.
6: 56 IST, January 22nd 2024
Groups of students at JNU and Delhi University here marked the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony on Monday by organising 'hawans', 'bhandaras' and Sundarkand recitals. The 'Pran Pratishtha' of the new idol of Ram Lalla was done at the temple in Uttar Pradesh in the event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chanting "Jai Shri Ram", hundreds of students participated in a 'shobha yatra' at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). 'Hawans' and 'bhandaras' were also organised at the university's hostels.
Advertisement
6: 25 IST, January 22nd 2024
Janakpur in Nepal was illuminated with earthen lamps (diyas) to mark Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'.
5: 54 IST, January 22nd 2024
The Sarayu Ghat was illuminated with hundreds of diyas after the Ram Mandir Pran Prathisthan in Ayodhya on Monday.
Tune in here:
Advertisement
5: 45 IST, January 22nd 2024
Lord Ram devotees chanted Jai Shri Ram at the famous Eiffel Tower in Paris after the grand Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha in Ayodhya on Monday. Similar reactions are being received from different countries of the world.
5: 21 IST, January 22nd 2024
Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, the artist behind the carving of the 'Ram Lalla' idol for the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, on Monday, expressed that he deemed himself the luckiest person on Earth. He said he believed it is Lord Ram who selected him for this significant task.
Advertisement
5: 08 IST, January 22nd 2024
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandakar, in an exclusive interaction with Republic, during the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishthan said everybody including him on the premises was in tears. He said, "I saw all around and I saw people were teary-eyed. We had goosebumps. This is a beautiful temple."
4: 54 IST, January 22nd 2024
Actor Jackie Shroff during the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishthan on Monday said every time he played the role of an inspector in his films, his character's name was 'Ram.' He said, “I have received the blessing...I feel great that I was called Ram.”
Tune in below:
Advertisement
4: 24 IST, January 22nd 2024
Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, after the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishthan on Monday, said there was a feeling of great satisfaction. w
Tune in to watch the video below:
4: 12 IST, January 22nd 2024
Union Minister Piyush Goyal, after the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir on Monday, said, "Bharat ka suryoday hua hai. (India has risen).'
The senior BJP leader told ANI, “The Prime Minister has given a call to 1.4 billion Indians to join in this historic opportunity to make India a developed nation, to make sure that every child born in India has a glorious and prosperous future.”
Watch the video here:
Advertisement
3: 55 IST, January 22nd 2024
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared a candid moment with a child on the premises of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday. The CM was also seen greeting people after the consecration.
Watch the video here:
3: 36 IST, January 22nd 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi showers flower petals on the workers who were a part of the construction crew at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Watch here:
Advertisement
3: 28 IST, January 22nd 2024
BJP MP and actor Hema Malini was seen dancing along with Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Ram Mandir premises in Ayodhya during the consecration ceremony on January 22.
3: 13 IST, January 22nd 2024
PM Modi performs Shivling Abhishek at Ram Mandir after Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
Tune in here -
Advertisement
2: 51 IST, January 22nd 2024
"Ram Mandir is not only a Dev Mandir, this is a temple of India's philosophy. Ram Temple stands for Rashtriya Chetna (national consciousness). Ram is Niti. Ram is Constant. Ram is Vishwatma," PM Modi said.
2: 47 IST, January 22nd 2024
“I was at Arichal Munai, the starting point of Ram Setu yesterday. Prabhu Ram's decision to cross the Setu was an era-changing moment. When I was there, I felt that the time (era) will change again. Last 11 days, I tried to cover the temples where Lord Ram had set his foot in,” PM Modi said.
Advertisement
2: 37 IST, January 22nd 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Today, I also apologise to Lord Shri Ram. There must be something lacking in our effort, sacrifice and penance that we could not do this work for so many centuries. Today the work has been completed. I believe that Lord Shri Ram will definitely forgive us today..." “The legal battle over the existence of Lord Ram went on for decades. I would like to express my gratitude to the judiciary of India for doing justice,” the PM added.
2: 36 IST, January 22nd 2024
“In that period, the separation lasted only for 14 years...In this era, Ayodhya and the countrymen have endured hundreds of years of separation. Many of our generations have suffered this separation...,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.
Advertisement
2: 24 IST, January 22nd 2024
January 22, 2024 is not just a date. It is the beginning of new era. The Nation is breaking away from the chains of slavery mentality. This moment is immortal and will be discussed even 1000 years from now. We are fortunate to witness this moment: PM Modi
2: 19 IST, January 22nd 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses people after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya. :I pay my respects to all the Ram Bhakts and saints today. Our Lord Rama has arrived after centuries of waiting. Lord Ram aa gaye hain. I extend my greetings on this auspicious occasion. I am overwhelmed today. Lord Ram will no longer will live in tent. Ram Lalla will live in this magnificent mandir," PM Modi said.
Advertisement
2: 14 IST, January 22nd 2024
We all have to perform our duties. Ram Rajya will be established. Ram Rajya had inclusive features and we have to ensure our conduct is akin to Ram Rajya. We must let go of differences and small disputes. Satya is the first quality and Karuna is the second quality. Truth and Kindness are important principles. Purity and patience should be there in Ram Rajya: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
2: 12 IST, January 22nd 2024
"Why did Lord Ram had to go to Vanvas? There was conflict in Ayodhya at that time but today, Ram Lalla is back after 500 years. We are witnessing this Golden Day, thanks to all who sacrificed their lives': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
Advertisement
2: 08 IST, January 22nd 2024
“Difficult to express about today's event in words. With Ram Lalla, India's identity has returned today. Today's programme is a sign that New India has risen,” RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Calling PM Modi a ‘Tapasvi’, Bhagwat hailed the Primne MInister for observing all the rituals as asked before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
2: 00 IST, January 22nd 2024
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says, "I welcome PM Modi, RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat and other dignitaries present here… The temple has been built where we had resolved to build it..."
Advertisement
1: 54 IST, January 22nd 2024
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath addresses people after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya.
1: 41 IST, January 22nd 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to address public gathering shortly.
Advertisement
1: 27 IST, January 22nd 2024
PM Narendra Modi takes blessings from 'sadhus' at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya.
1: 26 IST, January 22nd 2024
PM Modi performs 'Dandavat Pranam' at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya.
Advertisement
1: 10 IST, January 22nd 2024
PM Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat perform ‘Aarti’ at Ram Mandir. Watch video
12: 35 IST, January 22nd 2024
First darshan of Ram Lalla after Pran Pratishtha
Advertisement
12: 32 IST, January 22nd 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads rituals at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also present.
12: 22 IST, January 22nd 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya
Advertisement
12: 16 IST, January 22nd 2024
PM Performs Pran Pratishtha Inside Garbh Griha. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat is accompanying the Prime Minister.
12: 10 IST, January 22nd 2024
Carrying Silver Chattar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Ram Mandir for Pran Pratishtha rituals.
Advertisement
12: 00 IST, January 22nd 2024
"Tamil Nadu Police is being misused by the Government of Tamil Nadu...They are being misused by Hindu-hating DMK...Can any citizen be denied to watch the Prime Minister? The DMK is showing its personal hatred for the Prime Minister...", claims Nirmala Sitharaman. LED screens, that were installed at Kamakshi Amman Temple, to watch the live streaming of the Ayodhya Ram Temple pranpratishtha, being taken down now. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was scheduled to watch the live telecast here.
11: 58 IST, January 22nd 2024
Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at Shri Laxmi Narayan Temple, also known as Birla Mandir, on the occasion of the Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya today.
Advertisement
11: 57 IST, January 22nd 2024
Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani arrive at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony. "It is a historic day," says Nita Ambani. "Lord Ram is arriving today, January 22nd will be Ram Diwali for the entire country, " says Mukesh Ambani
11: 56 IST, January 22nd 2024
Army helicopters shower flower petals on Ram Temple ahead of Pran Pratishtha.
Advertisement
11: 46 IST, January 22nd 2024
Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani & his wife Nita Ambani at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
11: 44 IST, January 22nd 2024
Sonu Nigam sings bhajan at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.
Advertisement
11: 27 IST, January 22nd 2024
Sonu Nigam mesmerises the audience with his soothing voice as nation joins in for Pran Pratishtha.
11: 25 IST, January 22nd 2024
Rajinikanth arrives at the Ram Janmabhoomi to witness the pran pratishtha ceremony.
Advertisement
11: 20 IST, January 22nd 2024
PM reaches Ram Mandir, Pran Pratishtha to begin shortly. Stay tuned.
11: 18 IST, January 22nd 2024
Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd along with his wife Shloka Mehta, arrives at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. He says, “This day will be written in the pages of history, we are happy to be here.”
Advertisement
11: 11 IST, January 22nd 2024
Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reaching Ram Janmabhoomi temple to preside over Pran Pratishtha rituals, which are set to begin at 12.30 PM.
11: 00 IST, January 22nd 2024
Yog Guru Ramdev says, "We came here when Ram Lalla was in a tent. Today, a grand temple is coming up. A new history of Sanatana is being created today. With the pranpratishtha at Ram Temple, a new beginning of 'Ram Rajya' is taking place..."
Advertisement
10: 58 IST, January 22nd 2024
Actors Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Rohit Shetty arrive at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
10: 52 IST, January 22nd 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Ayodhya, Pran Pratishtha rituals to begin shortly.
Advertisement
10: 36 IST, January 22nd 2024
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrive anytime soon in Ayodhya.
- 10.30am: PM Modi arrives at Ayodhya Airport
- 10.45am: PM Modi to arrive at Ayodhya helipad
- 10.55am: PM Modi will reach Ram Janmabhoomi
- 12.20pm: Temple consecration rituals will begin
- 12.29pm: Final ritual of Pran Pratishtha will be performed
- 12.55pm: PM Modi will depart from venue
- 1.15pm: PM Modi, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Mohan Bhagwat to address public meet
- 2.10pm: PM Modi to visit Kuber Teela
- 2.35pm: PM Modi arrives at Ayodhya helipad
- 3.05pm: Departs from Ayodhya
- 4.25pm: Arrives At Delhi Airport
10: 34 IST, January 22nd 2024
Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE: Actor Vivek Oberoi and singer Sonu Nigam arrive at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pranpratishtha ceremony. Vivek Oberoi says, "It's magical, spectacular. I have seen so many images of it. But when you see it before your eyes, it seems that you are watching something magical."
Advertisement
10: 32 IST, January 22nd 2024
Actors Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Mahaveer Jain and Rohit Shetty left for Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple.
10: 31 IST, January 22nd 2024
Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, Sunil Bharti Mittal at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony
Advertisement
10: 31 IST, January 22nd 2024
Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
10: 27 IST, January 22nd 2024
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony
Advertisement
10: 23 IST, January 22nd 2024
Industrialist Anil Ambani arrives at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
10: 21 IST, January 22nd 2024
Ram Mandir Ayodhya LIVE: JD(S) chief and former PM HD Deve Gowda arrives in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.."The event that is going to take place in Ayodhya today is a historic one... I must also express my sincere thanks to the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi.On INDIA bloc leaders not particpating in Pran Pratishtha ceremony, he says, "The stand they have taken, I don't think it is going to be a proper decision..."
Advertisement
10: 16 IST, January 22nd 2024
Poet Kumar Vishwas says, "It is a moment of great fortune. People waited for 550 years for this moment...This is a festival of joy..." Actor Manoj Joshi breaks down as he gets emotional while listening to him speak about Pran Pratishtha and Ram Temple movement.
10: 22 IST, January 22nd 2024
Ram Mandir Ayodhya: A spiritual leader carrying ‘kumkum’ from Maharashtra's Amravati district for the Ram temple consecration ceremony has reached Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.
Advertisement
10: 05 IST, January 22nd 2024
Ayodhya and nearby areas experienced misty weather on Monday morning and cold day conditions are predicted to prevail during the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Met Office said shallow fog limited visibility to 1,000 metres. According to the weather department, Ayodhya is likely to experience 'cold day' conditions on Monday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 15 to 17 degrees Celsius.
9: 56 IST, January 22nd 2024
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Ayodhya. All eyes are on Pran Pratishtha we are just hours away from the grand event. Stay tuned.
Advertisement
9: 50 IST, January 22nd 2024
Less than 3 hours left for the Pran Pratishtha moment. The fervor and enthusiasm are sweeping across the nation as the final countdown continues. The air is charged with positivity,and citizens from all corners of the country are eagerly awaiting this significant event. Republic's non-stop reporting is capturing exclusive insights.Stay tuned for comprehensive coverage from the heart of Ayodhya.
9: 46 IST, January 22nd 2024
Three aartis will take place each day. People can book passes online or at the temple to attend Ram Lalla aarti depending on slot availability. Ram Mandir will be open for devotees from tomorrow. January 23. The darshan timings for Ram Mandir Ayodhya are divided into two slots.
Advertisement
9: 39 IST, January 22nd 2024
Ahead of the Ram Temple Pran Prathistha ceremony in India on Monday, the Indian diaspora illuminated Times Square with the picture of Lord Ram in New York and chanted Shree Ram Bhajans and songs to showcase the cultural heritage and vibrancy of their home country. The Indian community, which turned out in huge numbers for the celebrations, wore traditional Indian attire and were seen holding saffron flags with Shree Ram portraits inscribed on them.
9: 37 IST, January 22nd 2024
Devotees take holy dip in river Ganga at Varanasi ahead of Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration
Advertisement
9: 27 IST, January 22nd 2024
Ram Lalla’s eyes will be opened with Prime Minister Narendra Modi putting in the Lord’s eyes and show him a mirror at 12.30 PM.
9: 18 IST, January 22nd 2024
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha LIVE: PM Modi to use golden teeli to put Kajal on Ram Lalla's idol. He will reach Ayodhya at 10.30 AM. Stay tuned to this place for minute-by-minute updates.
Advertisement
9: 10 IST, January 22nd 2024
Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini leaves from a hotel in Ayodhya.
8: 58 IST, January 22nd 2024
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das says, "...Everything is happening very well. What Ram Bhakts wanted, is getting fulfilled today...As soon as Ram Lalla is seated...all difficulties will end..."
Advertisement
8: 57 IST, January 22nd 2024
Actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Rohit Shetty leave from Mumbai for Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple.
8: 52 IST, January 22nd 2024
Indian diaspora in the United States offer prayers at Shree Siddhi Vinayak temple in New Jersey ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Advertisement
8: 50 IST, January 22nd 2024
8: 48 IST, January 22nd 2024
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
Advertisement
8: 44 IST, January 22nd 2024
'Shobha yatra' being taken out in Amritsar, ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya today.
8: 43 IST, January 22nd 2024
While more than 7,000 people are on the list of invitees for the event, the select list features 506 A-listers. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, and sporting icon Sachin Tendulkar are among the prominent people invited to the event.
Advertisement
8: 41 IST, January 22nd 2024
Veteran BJP leader LK Advani to skip Ayodhya Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' due to cold weather.
8: 39 IST, January 22nd 2024
On Ayodhya Ram Temple pranpratishtha ceremony, singer Kailash Kher says, "There is a great enthusiasm because it seems that we have received an invitation from the 'Devalok' and 'parmatama' himself has invited us. Today is such a holy day that not only in India but there is celebration in 'teeno lok'...
Advertisement
8: 38 IST, January 22nd 2024
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar tweets, "Congratulations on this epochal day of Ram Mandir Pranpratishta in the historical city of Ayodhya, the RamJanmbhoomi. Gratifying to witness celebratory moment marking the reawakening of national pride all over..."
8: 35 IST, January 22nd 2024
Ram Mandir priest Ganeshwar Shastri Gramin revealed that the consecration ceremony will be completed in 84 seconds. "The consecration ceremony is scheduled to begin around 12:30 pm, precisely aligning with the auspicious Abhijeet Muhurat, and is expected to last for 84 seconds", said Ram Temple priest Ganeshwar Shastri Gramin.
Advertisement
8: 33 IST, January 22nd 2024
8: 31 IST, January 22nd 2024
Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak says, "...Everyone is chanting Jai Shri Ram right now. We are getting to see an unforgettable moment, so I bow before Lord Ram...This day has come after a struggle of 500 years..."
Advertisement
8: 30 IST, January 22nd 2024
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed saints and religious leaders who have arrived at the holy city for the grand event. "Hearty welcome and greetings to the revered saints and religious leaders coming from all over the country and the world for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the new idol of Shri Ram Lalla in the Prabhu Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple located in Shri Ayodhya Dham. Your dignified presence in Shri Ayodhya Dham will further strengthen our commitment towards 'Ramrajya'," the Chief Minister said in a post on 'X' on Monday.
8: 53 IST, January 21st 2024
Ayodhya has turned into a fortress. Security measures, including barricades, have been implemented around the Ram temple site and significant locations like Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya. Vehicle entry has been restricted as authorities gear up to welcome a considerable number of attendees (approximately 8,000) including global leaders, Bollywood superstars, industrialists, sports personalities and others.
Advertisement
9: 06 IST, January 21st 2024
- 10:25 AM: Arrival Ayodhya airport.
- 10:45 AM: Arrival at Ayodhya helipad.
- 10:55 AM: Arrival at Ram Janmabhoomi site.
- 11 AM-12 PM: Reserved
- 12:05-12:55 PM: ‘Pran Pratishtha’ rituals begin.
- 12:55 PM: PM Modi to leave the consecration ceremony venue.
- 1 PM: Arrival at public ceremony.
- 1 PM- 2 PM: PM Modi to attend public event in Ayodhya.
- 2:10 PM: Visit to Kuber Teela.
8: 51 IST, January 21st 2024
The ceremony will witness 'Mukhya yajman' PM Modi conducting rituals to mark the Pran Pratishtha. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will be guiding the main rituals.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- CheckInfo15 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.