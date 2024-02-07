Arun Yogiraj, the Mysuru-based sculptor who sculpted the Ram Lalla idol to be installed at the grand shrine in Ayodhya on January 22, has taken a vow to remain silent until the consecration ceremony is over. Sources revealed that Yogiraj’s mobile phone has been handed over to his disciples in Ayodhya with strict instructions that he will not be speaking with anyone.

Temple trust's general secretary Champat Rai had on Monday said in Ayodhya that the new idol depicts the deity as a five-year-old boy in a standing posture and added that it would be placed at its 'Aasan' in 'Garbh Griha' (sanctum sanctorum) on January 18.