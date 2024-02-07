Updated January 17th, 2024 at 00:02 IST
Ram Mandir LIVE: BJP Urges Odisha Govt to Declare Jan 22 Holiday
Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE: The consecration ceremony or pran-pratishtha of 'Ram Lalla' in the newly built Ayodhya Ram Mandir will take place on January 22. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has planned rituals commencing from January 16 for the consecration ceremony.
12: 02 IST, January 17th 2024
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday handed over to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust special clothes, woven by "12 lakh handicraftsmen", for the idol of Ram in Ayodhya. According to Pune-based Heritage Handweaving Revival Charitable Trust, the organiser of the campaign 'Do Dhaage Sri Ram Ke Liye', an estimated 10 to 15 lakh people were involved in weaving on handlooms in the district to create Vastras for Shree Ram Lalla Viraajman in Ayodhya.
10: 31 IST, January 16th 2024
Arun Yogiraj, the Mysuru-based sculptor who sculpted the Ram Lalla idol to be installed at the grand shrine in Ayodhya on January 22, has taken a vow to remain silent until the consecration ceremony is over. Sources revealed that Yogiraj’s mobile phone has been handed over to his disciples in Ayodhya with strict instructions that he will not be speaking with anyone.
Temple trust's general secretary Champat Rai had on Monday said in Ayodhya that the new idol depicts the deity as a five-year-old boy in a standing posture and added that it would be placed at its 'Aasan' in 'Garbh Griha' (sanctum sanctorum) on January 18.
9: 02 IST, January 16th 2024
Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday alleged that the intention of the BJP, RSS and VHP behind demolishing the Babri mosque in Ayodhya was not to build a temple at the site, but to make it a Hindu-Muslim issue for political mileage. In a post on social media platform X, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister claimed the Congress never opposed the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, but raised question marks over the location of the new temple, where the idol consecration ceremony will take place on January 22.
10: 49 IST, January 16th 2024
Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Jaya Narayana Mishra of the BJP, has urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to declare January 22 as a public holiday. The consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be held on that day.
in a letter to Patnaik, Mishra said: “I would request you to kindly declare 22nd January 2024 as a public holiday so that all the devotees of Lord Sri Ram will be able to take part in it.” Earlier, the state government has declared January 17 as a public holiday for the grand opening of the Heritage Corridor Project at Jagannath Temple in Puri.
9: 00 IST, January 16th 2024
The Jammu and Kashmir unit of Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday called for a public holiday on January 22 in view of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The party’s J&K unit chief Manish Sahni said there was a great enthusiasm among devotees regarding the consecration ceremony and urged the J&K administration to issue directions to keep liquor and meat shops closed for the day. "The inauguration of the Lord Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22 and the ‘Pran Pratistha’ ceremony is eagerly awaited. We demand that January 22 be declared a public holiday," Sahni told reporters here.
9: 03 IST, January 16th 2024
In a bid to ensure robust security arrangements for the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 10,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in the entire district and multilingual policemen in plain clothes will be deployed at the venue, officials said on Tuesday.
7: 30 IST, January 16th 2024
Moti Sagar, the son of Ramayana TV serial director Ramanand Sagar, has received the invitation for Pran Pratishtha event to be held on Jan 22.
7: 23 IST, January 16th 2024
Sand art depicting Ram Temple and Lord Ram made by artist Narayan Sahu was on display in Ayodhya, ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22.
7: 39 IST, January 16th 2024
As a part of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony, devotees on Tuesday lit up diyas (earthen lamps) on Saryu Ghat. The rituals for the Pran Pratishtha scheduled on January 22 began today.
7: 20 IST, January 16th 2024
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday claimed that it was the Congress that turned the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya a political event by boycotting it. Sarma who heads a BJP-led government in the state said everybody else is viewing the programme to be the 'triumph of Indian civilisation'.
6: 29 IST, January 16th 2024
`Shilanyas' for a Ram temple at Ayodhya was conducted when Rajiv Gandhi was the country's prime minister and the BJP and RSS are doing politics on the issue, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday. The veteran leader was speaking at a public meeting at Nipani in Karnataka. A consecration ceremony would be performed at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.
6: 22 IST, January 16th 2024
A Hindu outfit activist in Karnataka was assaulted late on Monday night while he was returning home after distributing akshat (ceremonial rice). The incident was reported at Mundur in Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district. The injured has been admitted to a hospital to get treatment. The activist has been identified as Santhosh who was in charge of distributing akshat in Mundur village.
6: 25 IST, January 16th 2024
Fifty-six varieties of Agra's famous 'petha' and as many different flavours were on Tuesday delivered here as an offering to Lord Ram, an official statement said. Every section of the society is on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's appeal for public participation contributing for the Ram temple inauguration in an expression of their devotion and happiness. In addition to over 560 kg 'petha', the temple trust has also received gem studded dress, silver plate and other puja materials from various places.
5: 28 IST, January 16th 2024
A senior IPS officer serving with a paramilitary force in Delhi has pledged to serve the pilgrims visiting Ayodhya and spend a "considerable" time in the holy town post his retirement from service. Raja Babu Singh, a 1994-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, is currently serving as the inspector general (training) with the Border Security Force (BSF) at its headquarters here. "I have decided to spend a considerable time in Ayodhya post my retirement from service and will serve the visiting pilgrims, pray and meditate and have daily darshan of Lord Ram," Singh said. The officer is scheduled to retire in July 2027
5: 27 IST, January 16th 2024
Union minister and senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said the opposition parties should stop commenting on the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya as it has been built after a long wait of 500 years. Thakur took part in cleaning the Hanuman mandir premises at Connaught Place on Tuesday, under a campaign to clean local temples launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.
5: 24 IST, January 16th 2024
BJP leader Rahul Sinha on Tuesday praised PM Modi by saying that he is following all the rituals for Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Ceremony. Rahul Sinha said, "It is historic. PM Modi is following all the rituals and doing 'anusthan' to prepare himself for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. We are proud of our Prime Minister and people learn a lot from his actions, thoughts..."
5: 19 IST, January 16th 2024
A cvisual has emerged from Ayodhya Ram Temple ahead of its grand opening on January 22.
5: 17 IST, January 16th 2024
While addressing public in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, PM Modi said that Lord Ram is such a symbol of governance and good governance in social life. He said, "Nowadays the whole country is filled with 'Rammay', drenched in devotion to Ram...Lord Ram is such a symbol of governance and good governance in social life, which can become a great inspiration for your organization also."
4: 58 IST, January 16th 2024
As the nation gears up for the grand Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya, the atmosphere of unity and harmony is overshadowed by political mudslinging. Following the decision of Left parties and Congress leadership to boycott the Ram Mandir inauguration, the political discourse surrounding the event intensifies with West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee declaring her decision to abstain from attending the ceremony.
Mamata Banerjee announced a 'Sampriti Michil' or 'rally for harmony' scheduled in Kolkata on January 22, coinciding with the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony. Emphasizing her perspective, she stated, "It is not our job to do Pran Pratistha. It is the job of the priests. Our job is to create infrastructure." The procession will commence from the Hazra crossing in south Kolkata after offering obeisance to Goddess Kali at the Kalighat temple.
4: 20 IST, January 16th 2024
The family of Mysuru-based Arun Yogiraj is jubilant after the Ayodhya Ram temple trust announced that the idol of 'Ram Lalla' sculpted by him has been selected for installation at the grand shrine in Uttar Pradesh. Temple trust's general secretary Champat Rai said on Monday in Ayodhya that the new idol depicts the deity as a five-year-old boy in a standing posture and added that it would be placed at its 'Aasan' in 'Garbh Griha' (sanctum sanctorum) on January 18.
3: 39 IST, January 16th 2024
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said it is difficult for his party's leaders to attend the January 22 Ram temple consecration ceremony as the BJP and the RSS have turned it into a "political event" centred around Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His remarks at a press conference during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra here comes days after the Congress top brass declined the invitation to the event at the Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.
4: 14 IST, January 16th 2024
As a security measure, commandos of UP ATS have been deployed in different areas of the city ahead of the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
2: 59 IST, January 16th 2024
“Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji asked the countrymen to light up Diyas and illuminate our homes with ‘Ram Jyoti’ and celebrate Diwali for the homecoming of Ram Lalla, on the auspicious occasion of the Consecration Ceremony of Ram Lalla Idol and Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, 2023. Today I distributed 1 Lakh Diyas to 20,000 Families of Nandigram so that whole Nandigram gets illuminated on January 22 with Ram Jyoti to grace the Historic Occasion. All the earthen lamps are sourced from local potters as we support the 'Vocal for Local' mantra,” Bengal BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari tweeted.
2: 45 IST, January 16th 2024
IndiGo on Tuesday started direct flights between Mumbai and Ayodhya ahead of the grand consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in the temple town on January 22.
2: 35 IST, January 16th 2024
Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust urges all Rambhakts across the globe "to express their thoughts and emotions about this historic event through a short video," asking them to post on all platforms with #ShriRamHomecoming, including their full name, location and a brief personal note.
2: 31 IST, January 16th 2024
On Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "The RSS and the BJP have made the 22nd January function a completely political Narendra Modi function. It's a RSS BJP function and I think that is why the Congress President said that he would not go to the function. We are open to all religions, all practices. Even the authorities of the Hindu religion, the biggest authorities of the Hindu religion have made their view public about what they think about the 22nd January function that it is a political function. So it is difficult for us to go to a political function which is designed around the Prime Minister of India and designed around the RSS..."
10: 23 IST, January 16th 2024
1: 59 IST, January 16th 2024
1: 50 IST, January 16th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits and offers prayers at the Veerbhadra Temple in Lepakshi, Andhra Pradesh.
1: 33 IST, January 16th 2024
Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust disclosed crucial details about the upcoming pran prathistha ceremony of Shri Ram Lala in the newly constructed grand Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Pran Pratishtha program, marking the pran prathistha of Shri Ram Lalla, is slated for January 22, taking place during the auspicious Abhijit Muhurta of Paush Shukla Dwadashi at 12:20 pm.
1: 26 IST, January 16th 2024
On Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Nirmohi Akhara Mahant Dinendra Das said, "The place where Ram Lalla was there, belonged to Nirmohi Akhara and prayers were being offered there... Before the Supreme Court's order, aarti was being performed but the officials stopped us... But after the Supreme Court's decision, the whole property of Ram Lalla was regained. Our 'panch', all saints and Ram devotees all over the world are excited..."
1: 30 IST, January 16th 2024
Rituals for the 'Pran Pratistha' (consecration ceremony) of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya have begun. The procedures started from Brahma Muhurta, following which all rituals commenced. These will continue till January 21. On January 22, the minimum essential rituals needed for the "Pran Pratishtha" (consecration) of the idol of Ram Lalla will be conducted, temple trust general secretary Champat Rai had told reporters on Monday.
12: 29 IST, January 16th 2024
On security arrangements in Ayodhya in view of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Prashant Kumar, Special DG Law & Order said, "There will be a separate dress code for the police at the places where the general public or common devotees will visit. All the policemen deployed there will be without weapons and the policemen with weapons will be in police uniform. We have also included technology and monitoring will be done through cameras. Some trainee IP officers who have come from different states have also been deployed as people speaking different languages will come to Ayodhya and all arrangements have been made for their smooth experience."
12: 15 IST, January 16th 2024
11: 48 IST, January 16th 2024
11: 40 IST, January 16th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a Kannada rendition of 'Poojisalende' by singer Sivasri Skandaprasad, appreciating her for "beautifully highlighting the spirit of devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram."
Sivasri Skandaprasad said, "It is such a happy moment for me...I have no words to describe the emotion that I am experiencing now. It is a goosebump moment. It is a blessing from Lord Ram himself..."
11: 05 IST, January 16th 2024
Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha at Ram Temple on January 22, a two-day special cleanliness drive will be conducted in temple town Ayodhya under the supervision of UP BJP State General Secretary (Org.) Dharampal. The campaign will be observed in every temple and monastery of Ayodhya on January 18 and 19.
11: 00 IST, January 16th 2024
Infrared outdoor heaters installed at several locations across Ayodhya to help people stay warm amid the dropping temperatures. The heaters have been installed by Nagar Nigam Ayodhya.
10: 18 IST, January 16th 2024
Union Minister Anurag Thakur was seen cleaning the premises of Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place in Delhi, as part of cleanliness drive called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the build up to Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya Ram Mandir temple on January 22.
9: 40 IST, January 16th 2024
“This rendition by Sivasri Skandaprasad in Kannada beautifully highlights the spirit of devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram. Such efforts go a long way in preserving our rich cultural heritage,” Tweeted PM Modi.
9: 36 IST, January 16th 2024
Pran Pratishtha Ram Mandir LIVE: From Uttar Pradesh's Pakhawaj to Tamil Nadu's Mridang, different classical instruments from across the country will be played to celebrate the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, the temple trust said on Monday. Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, said musicians from different parts of India have been selected to perform during the grand function on January 22.
9: 01 IST, January 16th 2024
Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE: Ten trains, including Vande Bharat, have been cancelled while 35 trains, including Doon Express, will run on alternate routes. The run of 14 other trains will also be affected.
Doubling of the Ayodhya railway section is being done on high priority for the consecration ceremony, said a Railways official.
8: 23 IST, January 16th 2024
"The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held (in Ayodhya) on January 22. People from different parts of the world would be coming to attend this event. I feel it would be a proud moment for the entire country and all devotees of Lord Ram," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
8: 17 IST, January 16th 2024
Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE: In the build up to the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Temple on January 22, helicopter services from Lucknow to Ayodhya will commence from January 19.
The Ayodhya Information Department revealed that a total of six helicopters have been arranged from Lucknow to Ayodhya out of which three helicopters will be flown from Ayodhya and three helicopters from Lucknow.
"The service will start from January 19 from Ramabai Maidan in Lucknow. These helicopters will have the capacity to carry eight to 18 passengers and the devotees will have to pre-book the helicopter ride," a statement issued by the Department said.
"The booking schedule and fare rates will be finalised on the evening of January 16 and the distance from Lucknow to Ayodhya can be covered in just 30-40 minutes," it added.
8: 10 IST, January 16th 2024
Rituals for Pran Pratishtha
Following all the Shastriya protocols, the programme of Prana Pratistha will be held in the Abhijeet Muhurta in the afternoon. The formal procedures of pre-Prana Pratistha sacraments will start today, i.e., 16th January and continue till 21st January 2024. The Dwadash Adhivas protocols will be as follows:
- 16th January: Prayaschita and Karmakuti Poojan
- 17th January: Parisar Pravesh of the Murti
- 18th January (Evening): Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, and Gandhadhivas
- 19th January (Morning): Aushadhadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas
- 19th January (Evening): Dhanyadhivas
- 20th January (Morning): Sharkaradhivas, Phaladhivas
- 20th January (Evening): Pushpadhivas
- 21st January (Morning): Madhyadhivas
- 21st January (Evening): Shaiyadhivas
