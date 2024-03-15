Sharma will be accompanied by three boats, ten sailors and a squad of security forces. | Image: X

Ghaziabad: Shashwat Sharma hailing from Duhai has taken a vow to swim across the 32 km sea from Sri Lanka's Tallimanar to India's Rameshwaram (Dhanush Koti). Sharma is going to begin his journey sea journey from Sri Lanka on April 14, as per media reports.

Sharma took the vow a long time ago when Lord Ram's iodol was consecrated in Ayodhya in January this year. Sharma said that he has been fond of swimming since his childhood and has participated and won medals in several national and international competitions.

For safe travel across the sea, Sharma will be accompanied by three boats, ten sailors and a squad of security forces.

Shashwat's father Rakesh Sharma showed his support and said that the entire family is with Sashwat in his decision. He added that Shashwat will complete the 32 km journey in 10 hours.

