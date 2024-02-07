Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 11:33 IST

Pran Pratishtha: Ram Lalla Idol Placed Inside ‘Garbha Griha’ | Details Inside

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The pran pratishtha ceremony is scheduled to take place at 12:20 pm on January 22

Srinwanti Das
Garbha Griha
On Wednesday, a flower-decorated truck brought in Lord Ram’s idol to the temple | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Ayodhya: With only four days to go for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ rituals at Ayodhya Ram Mandir on January 22, preparations are in full swing to ensure a smooth inauguration of the temple. While the idol of Ram Lalla arrived at the temple on Wednesday night, a special ‘puja’ was held at the sanctum sanctorum before the idol is brought inside the ‘garbha griha’ today. Prior to that, the idol was taken for 'parikrama' around the temple. However, the idol will be kept blindfolded until the ‘Pran Pratishtha’, which is when the blindfold will be removed and the idol will be shown a mirror.

Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairperson Nripendra Mishra had earlier said that the idol is likely to be placed inside the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday, the third day leading up to the ‘Pran Pratishtha’.

On Wednesday, a flower-decorated truck brought in Lord Ram’s idol to the temple. The idol was taken inside the Ram Mandir amid chants of “Jai Shri Ram”.

The idol was brought inside the temple with the help of a crane | Image: X

The 51-inch-tall idol, created by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was selected by the Ayodhya Temple trust for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ at the temple. Yogiraj used a Krishna Shila (black stone) from Karnataka to carve the idol. Experts have said that the most attractive and durable sculptures are amde with Krishna Shila, which is found in the areas around Karkala, a small town in Karnataka.

One of the temple trust officials said, “Arun’s idol depicts a balswaroop (infant) Ram, a five-year-old, standing on a lotus, carrying a bow in one hand and an arrow in the other. Besides, the statue also has fine carvings and designs. All signs related to Lord Ram are carved on the statue which is 51 inches tall. It’s the finest work that can ever be done.”

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony will take place at 12:20 pm on January 22. Presiding over the ceremony along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Ayodhya on January 21. Post that, other devotees will be allowed inside the temple for ‘darshan’.

Published January 18th, 2024 at 10:44 IST

Ram Mandir
