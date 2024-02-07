English
Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 16:27 IST

PM Modi's First Address After Pran Pratishtha After Ram Mandir: UPDATES

"This is not ordinary, this moment is an immortal moment," said an emotional PM Modi.

PM Modi
PM Modi's first reaction after 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony | Image:Republic
Ayodhya: "This moment will be discussed even after 1000 years," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday while giving his address after Pran Pratishthan Ceremony. "This is not ordinary, this moment is an immortal one," said an emotional PM Modi. "Lord Ram's vanvas was only for 14 years. In this age people had to be separated from Lord Ram for centuries," PM Modi further added. Opening up on what he was going through during the Pran Pratishtha event, PM Modi said, “After offering flowers at the feet of Lord Ram today, I felt that 'kal chakra' (wheels of time) has changed.”

Earlier today, PM Modi said the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya was an extraordinary moment that would make everyone full of emotions. "It is a matter of great privilege to be part of this divine programme," the prime minister wrote on X.

Modi made these remarks as he took part in the consecration ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla in the magnificent Ram Temple here. Dressed in a golden kurta with a cream-coloured dhoti and patka, the prime minister walked into the sanctum sanctorum of the temple holding a silver umbrella on a folded red dupatta.

Modi took part in the elaborate 'pran pratishtha' rituals in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived at the newly constructed Ram temple here ahead of the consecration ceremony amid grand celebrations in the temple town. Dressed in a golden kurta teamed up with a cream dhoti and patka, he walked into the sanctum sanctorum of the temple holding a silver umbrella on a folded red dupatta.

PM Modi, then, took ‘sankalp’ for the consecration ceremony. He is also scheduled to visit the Kuber Tila. He will also interact with workers associated with the construction of the temple.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 14:16 IST

Ram Mandir
