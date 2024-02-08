Advertisement

As the idol of infant Lord Ram, known as Ram Lalla, is set to find its new home in the nearly complete temple on January 22, a remarkable fact emerges, how the temple is constructed entirely of stone, avoiding the use of iron or steel. Today we bring you some fascinating facts on why the temple is constructed the way it is constructed.

The Choice of Stone: To ensure the earthquake resistance and longevity of the temple, Professor Ramanchrala Pradeep Kumar, Director of the CSIR-Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), revealed that stone was the chosen material. Stone, being extremely malleable and having a longer life than other construction materials, was deemed ideal. The decision to avoid iron was made due to its susceptibility to rust, further emphasizing the commitment to the temple's durability.

Innovative Construction Techniques: The Ram Mandir's construction employs a unique method. Every stone used in the temple features a groove cut into it, into which the adjacent stone seamlessly fits. Remarkably, there is no use of cement between any of the stones, creating a structure where each element supports the other. The pink stone, sourced from Bansi Paharpur in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, is chosen for its reputed longevity and strength.

Addressing Foundation Challenges: During the soil testing phase, it was discovered that loose sand, rather than suitable soil, lay beneath the temple site. To counter this, a collaborative effort involving experts from various institutions, including CBRI, National Geophysical Survey, and IIT Delhi, along with Larsen & Toubro (L&T), was initiated.

The process involved removing 14 meters of sand from six acres of temple land and filling the void with 56 layers of Rolled Compact Concrete, a unique mix that solidifies into rock over time. This innovative foundation laid the groundwork for the temple's construction.

Architectural Style: The Ram temple follows the Nagara style, one of the three architectural styles of Hinduism in North India. This style, associated with the region between the Vindhyas and the Himalayas, avoids the use of iron. Notable temples constructed in the Nagara style include Khajuraho Temple, Somnath Temple, and the Sun Temple of Konark.

As the grandeur of the Ram temple unfolds, the choice to construct it with stone, coupled with innovative techniques and adherence to ancient architectural styles, stands as a testament to the meticulous planning and dedication invested in creating a timeless symbol of faith. The temple not only represents a spiritual milestone but also serves as an architectural marvel embodying resilience and longevity.