Updated January 15th, 2024 at 13:55 IST

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Trust Shares STUNNING Picture of 'Golden Door' Ahead of Pran Pratishtha

The Ram Mandir is constructed in the traditional Nagara style, in a three-storied shrine, measuring 380 feet in length (east-west), 250 ft in width, & 160 ft.

Tanisha Rajput
golden door
The garbhagriha of the Ram Mandir has a golden door | Image:ANI
Ayodhya: The Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday shared new stunning pictures of Ayodhya Ram Mandir premises ahead of the consecration ceremony on January 22.

The trust shared the picture of the golden door of the sanctum sanctorum (garbhagriha), where the idol of Ram Lalla. 

This comes after the Trust last week shared the pictures of the sculpture of Jatayu, installed on Kuber Fort in the premises.
 

Picture of the golden door of the sanctum sanctorum (garbhagriha), where the idol of Ram Lalla will be installed following the consecration ceremony on January 22.

The Trust often shares pictures of the temple showing its current status. The construction has been in progress at a steady pace.

The Ram Mandir is constructed in the traditional Nagara style, in a three-storied shrine, measuring 380 feet in length (east-west), 250 feet in width, and 160 feet in height.

It has a total of 393 pillars and 44 doors and features five Mandaps (Halls)--Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prarthna and Kirtan Mandaps.

The Ram Mandir is constructed in the traditional Nagara style.

Idols of elephants, lions, Lord Hanuman, and Garuda, 'vahana' of Lord Vishnu , have been installed at the entrance gate of the Ram Mandir.

The preparations are in full swing ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22. The ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other Union Ministers.

For now, invitation cards have been sent out to almost 7,000 guests including 3,000 VVIPs including priests, politicians, and celebrities. 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 10:14 IST

