Ayodhya Ram Temple Scam Widens: Police Probe ‘Jobs-For-Cash’ Racket Involving 125 Appointments, Alongside Gangster Act Push And Custody Battle

Investigators looking into the theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple are now widening their probe to a new front- allegations that jobs at the temple were sold for money, with around 125 appointments reportedly under the scanner. This comes even as police simultaneously move to invoke the Gangster Act, seek custody of a key accused, and examine seized properties. Here is the full picture, based on police sources.

New angle: were jobs at the temple sold for cash?

Police are now examining whether an organised racket operated behind the scenes of temple hiring, with money allegedly changing hands to secure appointments. Officials say close to 125 people were recruited for various positions at the temple establishment, and are trying to establish whether some candidates paid to get those jobs.

Investigators are working to determine whether this was simply informal favouritism or a structured recruitment racket dressed up as legitimate temple appointments, with money quietly collected in exchange for employment.

Gangster Act may be invoked against accused

Separately, police are preparing to apply the Gangster Act against those already arrested in the donations theft case. Officers say legal opinion is currently being sought on this move. If cleared, the Act could be applied to all the accused together.

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Invoking the Gangster Act would open the door to stronger police action, including the attachment of the accused's assets which is the main reason officers are waiting on legal advice before proceeding.

Police seek 48-hour custody of Avinash Shukla

A court decision is expected today on whether police get 48-hour custody of accused Avinash Shukla. Investigators say the time is needed to examine his financial transactions and trace possible links to the other accused in the case.

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During the hearing, Shukla told the court he had not been provided a lawyer, following which the court directed that legal aid be arranged for him. Arguments from both sides have been heard, with a ruling on the custody request due later today.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is going through the complete financial trail linked to the temple's donations.

Bar Association to file complaint against the Trust

In another development, the local Bar Association is preparing to file a formal complaint at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station, this time targeting the temple Trust itself. Police say this complaint could also pave the way for seizing assets belonging to the accused.

Development authority flags illegal construction

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has issued a notice over a building under construction, registered in the name of the wife of accused Lav Kush Mishra.

ADA inspectors reportedly found the construction did not follow approved building norms and have asked for a written response within one week, including confirmation of whether the building plan was formally approved and, if so, submission of the relevant documents. The Authority has warned that failure to respond could lead to further action, including possible demolition.

SIT team expected in Ayodhya

Sources say the three-member SIT is likely to meet senior officials in Lucknow today, after which the team may travel to Ayodhya to review the police investigation carried out since the FIR was registered.