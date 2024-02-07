As many as 126 investments worth over Rs 4,000 crore are lined up, official sources said. | Image: PTI

Advertisement

Apart from a flood of devotees, the newly built Ram Temple is also bringing in over 100 projects worth more than Rs 4000 crore to Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. According to official sources, as many as 126 hospitality projects are lined up for finalisation which will boost religious tourism in the holy city.

Around 50 hotel brands including Taj, Marriott, Ginger, Oberoi, Trident, and Radisson have already finalised a few agreements to expand their business in the city. Divisional Commissioner of Ayodhya Gaurav Dayal said that 102 intent agreements worth about Rs 18,000 crore were signed for tourism in Ayodhya during the Global investment summit.

Advertisement

As a result of the agreements, dozens of hotels, resorts, and homestays are under construction along with good highways and roads, wall paintings depicting the life of Lord Ram, facade lighting, and a grand entrance adorned with Victorian lamps.

In addition to this, there are also plans to develop the 'Raja Ki Building' as a heritage hotel, with a major hotel chain expressing interest in investing in this project.

Advertisement

The official revealed that out of the 126 projects, 46 have signed MOUs, while 80 are non-MOU related and the total cost of all these 126 projects is around Rs 4,000 crore.

He also said that Ayodhya will receive an investment of approximately Rs 420 crore through four large projects in the hotel industry. The first is Panche Dreamworld LLP, which will establish the 'O Rama Hotels and Resorts' project at a total cost of Rs 140 crore.

Advertisement

Moreover, Innovators Digital Ads Pvt Ltd will build Solitaire Ayodhya 5 Star hotel for Rs 100 crore, Evergreen Infrastructure will establish Shri Ramya Hotel with an investment of Rs 90 crore and Samruddhi Swastik Trading and Investment will set up the 'Vishranti Grah' at an investment of Rs 86 crore, according to official sources.