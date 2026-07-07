Ayodhya's Ram Temple Trust Under Scanner Over Rs 124-Crore Expenditure Spend On Events

Ayodhya: The financial operations of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust have come under intense scrutiny as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) expanded its ongoing probe to audit more than Rs 124 crore spent on high-profile events over the past two years.

The investigation, which began as an inquiry into a donation embezzlement controversy, has widened to examine the compliance, approvals, and financial procedures governing the trust's mega-event expenditures.

According to sources close to the development, investigators are meticulously reviewing audit reports, chartered accountant records, bank trails, and payment vouchers.

The primary objective is to verify whether the massive outlays were received with institutional authorisation and adhered strictly to the trust's prescribed financial regulations.

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The bulk of the expenditure under scanner is the historic Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla held on January 22, 2024.

The trust reportedly spent an estimated Rs 113 crore on the landmark event, which hosted nearly 8,000 elite dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Audit records accessed by investigators reveal a detailed breakdown of the consecration expenses, including Rs 35.97 crore on temporary sheds and the setup of tent-city infrastructure, Rs 30.85 crore for the nationwide (Akshat Pujan) distribution campaign, Rs 21.77 crore dedicated to massive publicity, media campaigns, and advertisements, Rs 14.62 crore on city-wide decorations and specialised lighting and Rs 5.11 crore allocated for mass food arrangements (Ann Kshetra).

Beyond the 2024 inauguration, the SIT is also tracking subsequent high-value events. This includes Rs 83 lakh spent during the first “Pratishtha Dwadashi” anniversary celebrations in January 2025 and Rs 43 lakh spent managing pilgrim facilities during the Maha Kumbh

Furthermore, a grand flag-hoisting ceremony on November 25, 2025, which 6,000 guests attended, is being analysed for its Rs 10.12 crore price tag, averaging roughly Rs 16,000 per attendee.

The widening of the probe follows a series of recent arrests related to the theft of inside donations, which already triggered a major administrative shake-up and high-level resignations within the trust.

Beyond cash expenditures, the SIT is cross-checking inventory and storage logs for precious metals gifted by devotees. Trust files show that between late 2024 and early 2026, the temple received over 3.8 kg of gold and 111.3 kg of silver in sacred offerings.