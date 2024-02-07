Advertisement

Ayodhya: While the installation of the Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtan was completed on January 22, extensive plans have been outlined for the city of Ayodhya, anticipating the daily arrival of three lakh visitors as projected by the government. Republic has exclusively interviewed Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) Vice-Chancellor and Municipal Commissioner of Ayodhya Vishal Singh, providing insights into the future vision for Ayodhya.

Excerpts:

Direction and vision for Ayodhya

Addressing the city's trajectory and the government's vision, Vishal Singh emphasised the deliberate steps taken to develop Ayodhya as a 'global spiritual tourist hub.'

A comprehensive vision document has been designed through consultation with various stakeholders, including the residents of Ayodhya. The document envisions Ayodhya as the 'global spiritual capital of the world till 2047,' focusing on sustainability, smart city development, environmental friendliness, and global spiritual tourism.

Strategies and parameters

Based on this vision, strategies were formulated to ensure Ayodhya's self-sufficiency in terms of economy, water, and health infrastructure. The overarching goal is to restore Ayodhya to its historical glory, enhance green cover, and provide robust public infrastructure. Emphasis is placed on providing quality education to empower the people of Ayodhya towards self-reliance.

Public infrastructure and ease of living

Ayodhya is evolving into a Vedic smart city, and additional infrastructural development is a priority for the local government. Efforts include heat stress mapping to understand the environmental impact of infrastructural initiatives. The goal is to leverage innovations for sustainable development and improve the overall livability index for Ayodhya's residents.

Tourist footfall and transportation

With an expected daily footfall of over three lakh people, Ayodhya is gearing up for increased tourist activity. Plans include the establishment of ropeways connecting the airport and train stations to the Ram Mandir. Additionally, there will be enhanced public transportation options, including e-buses to facilitate smoother movement within the city.

Showstoppers of Ayodhya

While the Ram Janmbhoomi temple remains a central attraction, peripheral tourism destinations are being developed to engage tourists further. Notable projects include the rehabilitation of over a hundred 'kunds' and the development of the world's largest fountain.

The city is also exploring ambitious projects such as the world's largest statue of Lord Ram and various other initiatives to position Ayodhya as a global spiritual tourism destination. Many of these projects are being executed through public-private partnerships (PPPs).

Ayodhya's development is guided by a holistic vision that encompasses infrastructure, tourism, and overall quality of life for its residents, with a focus on sustainability and spiritual tourism.