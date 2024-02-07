Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 22:52 IST

Ayodhya To Be Global Spiritual Destination By 2047, Says Ayodhya Municipal Commissioner Vishal Singh

While the installation of the Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtan was completed on January 22, extensive plans have been outlined for the city of Ayodhya.

Priyanka Sharma
Ram Mandir Ayodhya First Day Donation
Ayodhya To Be A Global Spiritual Destination By 2047, Says Ayodhya Municipal Commissioner | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ayodhya: While the installation of the Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtan was completed on January 22, extensive plans have been outlined for the city of Ayodhya, anticipating the daily arrival of three lakh visitors as projected by the government. Republic has exclusively interviewed Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) Vice-Chancellor and Municipal Commissioner of Ayodhya Vishal Singh, providing insights into the future vision for Ayodhya.

Excerpts: 

Advertisement

Direction and vision for Ayodhya

Addressing the city's trajectory and the government's vision, Vishal Singh emphasised the deliberate steps taken to develop Ayodhya as a 'global spiritual tourist hub.' 

Advertisement

A comprehensive vision document has been designed through consultation with various stakeholders, including the residents of Ayodhya. The document envisions Ayodhya as the 'global spiritual capital of the world till 2047,' focusing on sustainability, smart city development, environmental friendliness, and global spiritual tourism.

Strategies and parameters 

Advertisement

Based on this vision, strategies were formulated to ensure Ayodhya's self-sufficiency in terms of economy, water, and health infrastructure. The overarching goal is to restore Ayodhya to its historical glory, enhance green cover, and provide robust public infrastructure. Emphasis is placed on providing quality education to empower the people of Ayodhya towards self-reliance.

Public infrastructure and ease of living

Advertisement

Ayodhya is evolving into a Vedic smart city, and additional infrastructural development is a priority for the local government. Efforts include heat stress mapping to understand the environmental impact of infrastructural initiatives. The goal is to leverage innovations for sustainable development and improve the overall livability index for Ayodhya's residents.

Tourist footfall and transportation

Advertisement

With an expected daily footfall of over three lakh people, Ayodhya is gearing up for increased tourist activity. Plans include the establishment of ropeways connecting the airport and train stations to the Ram Mandir. Additionally, there will be enhanced public transportation options, including e-buses to facilitate smoother movement within the city.

Showstoppers of Ayodhya

Advertisement

While the Ram Janmbhoomi temple remains a central attraction, peripheral tourism destinations are being developed to engage tourists further. Notable projects include the rehabilitation of over a hundred 'kunds' and the development of the world's largest fountain. 

The city is also exploring ambitious projects such as the world's largest statue of Lord Ram and various other initiatives to position Ayodhya as a global spiritual tourism destination. Many of these projects are being executed through public-private partnerships (PPPs).

Advertisement

Ayodhya's development is guided by a holistic vision that encompasses infrastructure, tourism, and overall quality of life for its residents, with a focus on sustainability and spiritual tourism.

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 22:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

37 minutes ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Chelsea vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: Check live streaming details here

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  2. Varun Dhawan Looks Fierce In The Lastest Poster Of Atlee's Baby John

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  3. Signature Global, landlords partner for Gurugram project

    Business News14 minutes ago

  4. Bumrah becomes first Indian pacer to reach No 1 in ICC Test ranking

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  5. Akhanda 2: Balayya To Reunite With Boyapati Sreenu For The 4th Time?

    Entertainment24 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement