Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 09:17 IST

Ayodhya Traffic Advisory For Grand Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Today | Details Inside

As temple town of Ayodhya gears up consecration ceremony at Ram Temple, traffic advisory has been issued for vehicles.

Ronit Singh
Ayodhya: As temple town gears up for the much anticpated consecration ceremony at Ram Temple, traffic advisory has been issued for vehicles coming from various parts of the country to Ayodhya on Monday. 

In view of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony and VIP movements, security forces have banned heavy commercial vehicles on the road, diverted routes and issued alternative routes for the devotees reaching Ayodhya Ram Temple till January 23.

Around 7,000 guests and several foreign dignitaries from across the world will participate in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Mandir which will be presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

According to traffic advisory, heavy vehicles from Sitapur who are going to Gonda, Manikpur, or Basti, would have to take the route of Itaunja, Kumravaan, Kursi, Deva, Barabanki, Ramnagar, and Colonelganj. Find below the detailed traffic advisory for Ayodhya on January 22. 

Ayodhya Traffic Advisory: Check Diversions, Alternative Routes

  • The vehicles will be diverted from Gorakhpur to Sant Kabirnagar, Bansi, Mehdawal, Dumariyaganj, Utraula, Balrampur, Gonda, Jarwal Road, Chowkaghat, Badosarai, Safdarganj to Lucknow.
  • Diversion of Purvanchal Expressway from Basti, Kalwari to Tanda to Akbarpur to Dostpur.
  • Vehicles going from Balrampur, Bahraich, Gonda, Shravasti to Ayodhya via Lucknow will be diverted from Gonda, Colonelganj to Jarwal Road via Chowkaghat, Baddosarai, Safdarganj to Lucknow.
  • Vehicles coming from Sultanpur will be diverted from Basti and vehicles going to Gorakhpur will be diverted from garbage on Purvanchal Expressway.
  • Vehicles coming from Lucknow and Barabanki will be diverted to their destination from Barabanki via Chowkaghat, Jarwal Road, Colonelganj, and Ramsanehi Ghat via Haidergarh.
  • Vehicles going from Azamgarh, Ambedkar Nagar to Lucknow will be diverted to go from Ambedkar Nagar via Purvanchal Expressway.
  • Vehicles coming from Kanpur side will be diverted to Gorakhpur through Purvanchal Expressway from Kanpur, Unnao, Maurawan, Mohanlalganj, Gosaiganj, Chand Sarai.

Ram Mandir Inauguration: Follow This YouTube LIVESTREAM for LIVE Coverage From Ayodhya

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 06:47 IST

Ram Mandir
