Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 09:26 IST

Ayodhya Turns into Fortress, Day Ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' | Details Inside

Robust security, AI tech, and three-layered measures in Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha ritual for assured safety during the historic event.

Digital Desk
Ayodhya on high alert with robust security measures in place ahead of the much-anticipated Ram Temple inauguration.
Image:Republic
Ayodhya: With only one day remaining for the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, security in the city has been significantly tightened to ensure the safety of the premises and the thousands of expected attendees during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22.

Strategic Deployment and Visible Presence

A visual of Rapid Action Force personnel being deployed at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk was shared; however, it's not just the RAF. Ayodhya has transformed into a highly secured fortress since Saturday night, with police and ATS commandos strategically deployed from the city's entry point to the Ram Mandir. The security measures include the presence of black cat commandos, armoured vehicles, and drones, with a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) stationed near the Saryu River.

Ayodhya's 3-Layered Security

Ahead of the grand consecretion ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the 'Pran Pratistha' rituals, security has been beefed up in the city as part of a multi-layered security plan ahead of the event, with around 13,000 forces deployed.

A three-layered security system has been implemented, involving the Uttar Pradesh government's Special Security Force (SSF), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) to safeguard the grand Ram Temple. Around 100 SSF commandos, trained by the National Security Guard (NSG) in anti-terror tactics, are positioned strategically in and around the temple complex.

The main temple area will be secured by CRPF troops, forming a cordon around the sanctum sanctorum where the idol of Lord Ram is placed. The CRPF has been guarding the Ram Janmabhoomi since the late 90s. SSF official Vivek Srivastava mentioned that the state force, consisting of 1,400 personnel from UP Police and PAC, will be deployed in the 'red' zone just outside the temple.

UP ATS deployed in Ayodhya. | Image: Reddit

 

Security in Ayodhya is not solely reliant on manpower; artificial intelligence, drones, and CCTVs are being employed to ensure top-notch security. The city has been divided into 'red' and 'yellow' zones, with PAC and UP civil police patrolling the 'yellow' zone and SSF personnel patrolling the temple surroundings.

Additional forces from UP Police and its Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have been deployed to manage law and order situations in Ayodhya. 

Private Players bring AI Tech in Ayodhya

To enhance security, private security agencies are also assisting in the efforts. The SIS private security agency, headed by director Rituraj Sinha, is playing a crucial role in Ayodhya's security arrangements. Sinha mentioned the use of AI technology to strengthen the security system. Sinha explained that AI technology is employed to identify potential threats. By integrating the database of known criminals from UP Police with AI technology, the security cameras can swiftly identify individuals with a criminal history near the temple premises. If a person from the criminal database is detected, the camera will promptly send an alert to the control room.

SPG Involvement for Prime Minister's Security

The security arrangements extend to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to attend the 'Pran Pratistha' as the main 'Yajman' and inaugurate the Ram Temple. The Special Protection Group (SPG), responsible for the Prime Minister's security, is also actively involved in ensuring a safe environment for the event.

For the past few months, the NSG has been training SSF personnel in anti-terror and intervention tactics. The training includes honing skills such as precision firing with assault rifles, MP5 guns, and pistols.

Ayodhya is on high alert with robust security measures in place ahead of the much-anticipated Ram Temple inauguration. The integration of AI technology, drones, and an extensive deployment of security personnel reflects the commitment to ensuring the safety of the temple, its visitors, and the dignitaries attending the ceremony. The city is poised to host this historic event with confidence in its comprehensive security apparatus.

Published January 21st, 2024 at 11:29 IST

