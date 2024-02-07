Ayodhya Weather Forecast, Jan 22: Pran Pratishtha to be Held Under Fog And Mist

Advertisement

Ayodhya Weather Forecast: With 24 hours left for the consecration (Pran Pratishtha) ceremony at the Ram Mandir (temple), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted shallow fog and mist for the temple town on January 22. On Jan 22, the maximum temperature is expected between 15-17°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover between 6-8 degrees Celsius. The weather bulletin also contains sunrise and sunset timings. Besides, it has all weather parameters, including humidity, and wind patterns in major languages. Earlier this week, the IMD launched a dedicated webpage to provide weather-related information for Ayodhya and important nearby areas. Check the detailed MET forecast below.

IMD Forecast For Ayodhya, Jan 22

Advertisement

Earlier the IMD had launched a dedicated webpage to provide weather-related information for Ayodhya and important nearby areas.

Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing for the mega event. Thousands of VIP guests have reached Ayodhya to attend the ceremony. The majority of ministers and leaders associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have received invitations and are likely to grace the grand ceremony. However, a different narrative unfolds on the opposition front, with most parties affiliated with the INDIA opting to skip the event.

Stay tuned to Republic World for 360-degree coverage on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on Jan 22.