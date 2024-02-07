English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 05:33 IST

Ayodhya Weather Forecast, Jan 22: Pran Pratishtha to be Held Under Fog And Mist

Ayodhya Weather Forecast: On Jan 22, the maximum temperature is expected between 15-17°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover between 6-8°C.

Digital Desk
Ayodhya Weather Forecast
Ayodhya Weather Forecast | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ayodhya Weather Forecast: With 24 hours left for the consecration (Pran Pratishtha) ceremony at the Ram Mandir (temple), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted shallow fog and mist for the temple town on January 22. On Jan 22, the maximum temperature is expected between 15-17°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover between 6-8 degrees Celsius.  The weather bulletin also contains sunrise and sunset timings. Besides, it has all weather parameters, including humidity, and wind patterns in major languages. Earlier this week, the IMD launched a dedicated webpage to provide weather-related information for Ayodhya and important nearby areas. Check the detailed MET forecast below.    

IMD Forecast For Ayodhya, Jan 22

 

Advertisement

Earlier the IMD had launched a dedicated webpage to provide weather-related information for Ayodhya and important nearby areas.

Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing for the mega event. Thousands of VIP guests have reached Ayodhya to attend the ceremony. The majority of ministers and leaders associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have received invitations and are likely to grace the grand ceremony. However, a different narrative unfolds on the opposition front, with most parties affiliated with the INDIA opting to skip the event. 

Stay tuned to Republic World for 360-degree coverage on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on Jan 22. 

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 17:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

25 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

25 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

27 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

36 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ICC U-19 WC: Dhas and Saharan formulated Dhoni's approach in Semi Final

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. German union IG Metall agrees to job cuts at Ford's plant

    Business News12 minutes ago

  3. Alibaba misses Q3 revenue estimates on slower Chinese economy

    Business News14 minutes ago

  4. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News14 minutes ago

  5. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement