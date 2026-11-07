Ayodhya Witnesses Grand Spectacle as 2,100 Indigenous Drones Lights Up Night Sky, Narrates Epic Tale of Ramayana

Ayodhya: Ayodhya witnessed a spectacular celebration of its 10th Deepotsav on Saturday as more than 30 lakh earthen lamps illuminated 56 ghats along the banks of the Saryu River, while a grand drone show featuring 2,100 indigenously manufactured drones brought episodes from the Ramayana to life in the night sky.

The celebrations transformed the temple town into a sea of lights, with thousands of devotees and visitors gathering to witness the grand festivities marking the eve of Diwali.

The highlight of the event was the spectacular drone show, in which 2,100 indigenous drones created synchronised aerial formations depicting significant episodes from the life of Lord Ram and the epic Ramayana. The display featured 12 distinct formations, including a specially designed formation of Lord Ram, developed by the animation team.

The aerial spectacle was accompanied by a laser show, adding to the visual grandeur of the celebrations.

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The Saryu riverfront also witnessed a grand Maha Aarti, with 2,151 participants taking part in the religious ceremony amid Vedic chants and devotional rituals. The lighting of over 30 lakh diyas across 56 ghats added to the spiritual and festive atmosphere of the city.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the celebrations. The dignitaries also participated in religious ceremonies and offered prayers to Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.

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The occasion also featured cultural performances, themed tableaux and musical presentations showcasing India's rich cultural and religious heritage.

Deepotsav, which began in 2017 with approximately 1.71 lakh earthen lamps, has grown into one of the country's largest Diwali celebrations. The previous edition in 2025 saw 26.17 lakh diyas illuminated, while this year's celebrations expanded the scale to more than 30 lakh lamps.

The annual festival commemorates the return of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lakshman to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and Lord Ram's victory over Ravana.