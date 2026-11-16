Azam Khan Sent To 10-Day Judicial Custody By Ghaziabad PMLA Court, To Be Lodged In Dasna Jail

New Delhi: Senior Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan was on Monday sent to 10-day judicial custody by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ghaziabad after the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) four-day custodial remand ended. The court rejected the agency's request for an extension of his custody and directed that he be lodged in Dasna jail.

Khan was produced before the special PMLA court on Monday after completing four days of interrogation by the ED in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.

The ED had sought an extension of his custody for further questioning. However, the court rejected the agency's request and remanded the Samajwadi Party leader to judicial custody for 10 days. He will remain lodged at Dasna jail in Ghaziabad.

According to reports, the ED questioned Khan extensively during the four-day remand, putting approximately 80 questions to the former minister. The interrogation primarily focused on alleged financial irregularities, the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and the utilisation of funds for the construction and development of the university.

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The agency was also examining documents recovered during searches at locations linked to Khan's chartered accountant in Saharanpur. Investigators were looking into the trust's financial records, transactions and the alleged diversion of funds.

The ED's investigation centres on allegations of financial irregularities involving government funds and their alleged diversion towards the construction of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.

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Azam Khan's Arrest After Release From Rampur Jail

Khan's latest judicial custody comes days after his arrest by the ED on October 31, shortly after he walked out of Rampur District Jail along with his son Abdullah Azam Khan.

The father-son duo had spent nearly 11 months in custody in connection with the alleged dual PAN card case. The Allahabad High Court had granted them bail on October 29, suspending Azam Khan's sentence in the case.

However, his release was short-lived, as the ED arrested him in connection with the money laundering investigation linked to the Jauhar Trust and the university.

Following his arrest, Khan was produced before a special PMLA court in Ghaziabad, which initially remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody. He was subsequently taken into ED custody for four days on November 12 for questioning.