Indian Railways: The Railway Board recently responded to the concerns of passengers who have reservations against cancellation (RAC). The uncertainty around receiving a bed roll for a RAC ticket holder was resolved thanks to a meme that North-Western Railway published.

Who Are RAC Passengers?

Reservation Against Cancellation is what RAC stands for, to put it simple. This type of ticket is given out only when every seat in the train is reserved. RAC ticket holders can board the train, although they are not assigned a full seat. All they get is a seat. They had to share a berth with another person in order to sleep.

Railway Order for RAC Passengers

A complete bed roll kit, which includes a blanket, bedsheet, and towel, as well as pillows, will be provided to RAC passengers traveling in AC class, per a recent order issued by the Railway Board for the convenience of passengers traveling on RAC tickets. This order was made with consideration for the needs of these passengers in mind. This implies that two sets of bed rolls will be provided to RAC passengers for one seat. Previously, there was only one kit available for the two travelers.

​Why Such Decision?

The decision was made since bedroll costs are already covered by the fares that RAC customers pay, in accordance with the conditions that are typical for travel in AC Class. Shailendra Singh, Principal Executive Director of the Railway Board, has already written a letter to all General Managers on zonal railways on December 18th, instructing them to make sure that every RAC passenger receives a complete bedroll kit, which includes blankets and linens.

Bedroll kits are provided in accordance with the ticket structure that applies to RAC customers traveling in AC Classes (except from AC Chair Car), as the Railway Board's notification makes clear. This move aims to treat RAC passengers on par with other confirmed passengers, ensuring a consistent and comfortable travel experience.