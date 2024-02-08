English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 11:13 IST

Baat Pate Ki: Railways Share Meme To Help RAC Passengers Worried About Getting Bed Rolls On Trains

Reservation Against Cancellation is what RAC stands for, to put it simple. This type of ticket is given out only when every seat in the train is reserved.

Pritam Saha
Railways Share Meme for RAC Passengers
Railways Share Meme for RAC Passengers | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Indian Railways: The Railway Board recently responded to the concerns of passengers who have reservations against cancellation (RAC). The uncertainty around receiving a bed roll for a RAC ticket holder was resolved  thanks to a meme that North-Western Railway published. 

Who Are RAC Passengers?

Reservation Against Cancellation is what RAC stands for, to put it simple. This type of ticket is given out only when every seat in the train is reserved. RAC ticket holders can board the train, although they are not assigned a full seat. All they get is a seat. They had to share a berth with another person in order to sleep.

Advertisement

Railway Order for RAC Passengers

A complete bed roll kit, which includes a blanket, bedsheet, and towel, as well as pillows, will be provided to RAC passengers traveling in AC class, per a recent order issued by the Railway Board for the convenience of passengers traveling on RAC tickets. This order was made with consideration for the needs of these passengers in mind. This implies that two sets of bed rolls will be provided to RAC passengers for one seat. Previously, there was only one kit available for the two travelers. 

Advertisement

​Why Such Decision? 

The decision was made since bedroll costs are already covered by the fares that RAC customers pay, in accordance with the conditions that are typical for travel in AC Class. Shailendra Singh, Principal Executive Director of the Railway Board, has already written a letter to all General Managers on zonal railways on December 18th, instructing them to make sure that every RAC passenger receives a complete bedroll kit, which includes blankets and linens.

Advertisement

Bedroll kits are provided in accordance with the ticket structure that applies to RAC customers traveling in AC Classes (except from AC Chair Car), as the Railway Board's notification makes clear. This move aims to treat RAC passengers on par with other confirmed passengers, ensuring a consistent and comfortable travel experience.

Advertisement

Published January 7th, 2024 at 17:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement