Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 18:46 IST
Back from Ayodhya, PM Holds Meeting on Solarizing 10 Million Homes With Rooftop Solar Power Plants
Moments after returning from Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced his decision of solarizing 10 million homes with rooftop solar plants.
New Delhi: Moments after returning from Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to social media website X to announce that the central government will launch “Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana” with the target of installing rooftop solar on 1 crore houses.
Taking to X, PM Modi said, “All the devotees of the world always get energy from the light of Suryavanshi Lord Shri Ram. Today, on the auspicious occasion of consecration in Ayodhya, my resolution got further strengthened that the people of India should have their own solar roof top system on the roof of their houses.” (roughly translated from Hindi)
“The first decision I have taken after returning from Ayodhya is that our government will launch “Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana” with the target of installing rooftop solar on 1 crore houses. This will not only reduce the electricity bill of the poor and middle class, but will also make India self-reliant in the energy sector,” he added.
Published January 22nd, 2024 at 18:46 IST
