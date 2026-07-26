'Backless Saturday!': Bihar Govt's Bizarre Announcement For Schools After Spelling Error

Patna: 'Backless Saturday' in Bihar school? JDU MLC Sanjeev Kumar Singh pointed out a bizarre spelling mistake in an official notice allegedly issued by the Bihar Education Department. The circular misspelled "bagless" as "backless" and ended up announcing "Backless Safe Saturday" initiative instead of ‘Bagless Safe Saturday’ in schools.

The MLC flagged that error during a session of the Bihar Legislative Council while questioning the dire state of the Education Department of the state.

He exclaimed that the official circular wrote ‘bagless’ as ‘backless’, asking how can the department improve its quality when it cannot even write notices correctly.

The ‘Bagless Safe Saturday’ initiative aims at freeing children from the burden of books and teaching them through real-life experiences, hands-on learning and creative activities.

Advertisement

The initiative is for students from Class 1 to Class 8.

‘Bed’ Performance

In 2024 Jamui District Education Office (DMO), Bihar, has made a similar bizarre error in an official order.

Advertisement