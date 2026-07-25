Meme Got Real: Video Of Tej Pratap Yadav Demanding PM Modi & Pradhan's Resignation While Watering Plants Amid Heavy Downpour Goes Viral

Patna: Janshakti Janta Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav is being widely trolled on social media after a video showed him watering plants during heavy rain while demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The video, recorded in Bihar Patna, shows the estraned son of Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) supremo standing outdoors with a pipe in his hand as he spoke to a journalist. Despite the downpour, he continued directing water towards the plants around him.

During the bizarre media stunt, Yadav voiced his support for students protesting over alleged exam irregularities and paper leaks in competitive examinations. He said then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign and added that PM Modi should also step down from his post.

“Not only Dharmendra Pradhan, Narendra Modi’s resignation should also be taken,” Yadav said in the clip which has now gone viral on social media.

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12 AM Videos & Melody Chocolate Jibe

Yadav also took a jibe at PM Modi by referring to the Melody chocolate that he shared with Italy PM Giorgia Meloni; his foreign visits; and the late-night videos posted by the Prime Minister amid the students’ agitation:

“PM Modi ka istifa lena zaruri hai kyuki 12 baje raat me kevel wo video hi baa sakte hai, aur chocolate me Melody hi kha sakte hai, aur videsh ka daura hi kar sakte hai wo.”

He claimed that students’ careers were being harmed by paper leaks and alleged irregularities in examinations.

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“The students’ careers are being ruined. Papers are being leaked and irregularities are taking place,” Yadav says, according to the reported transcript of the interaction. He further claims that the public would no longer be influenced by the government’s statements.

However, the political remarks were partly overshadowed by the sight of Yadav watering plants while it was already raining heavily. Several social media users shared the clip with humorous observations questioning why the plants needed additional water during the downpour.

Some users joked that Yadav’s actions could cause flooding around the plants, while others asked him to turn off the pipe. The unusual visual helped the video spread rapidly across X, Facebook and Instagram.

Before the video went viral, Yadav had publicly supported the students demonstrating at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. In a social media post, he said the government should listen seriously to their demands and hold talks with them to find a solution.

He had also said Pradhan should prioritise the interests of young people instead of remaining attached to his ministerial position. Identifying himself as the national president of the Janshakti Janta Dal, Yadav said his party stood with students and young people raising what he described as democratic demands.

The video was recorded shortly before Pradhan resigned on Saturday amid nationwide protests over examination-related irregularities.