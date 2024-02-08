Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 11:52 IST

Bad News For Amazon Employees! Hundreds of Fresh Job Cuts Announced | Memo to Employees Here

Amazon Layoff Latest News: Mike Hopkins, who handles Prime Video and MGM Studios divisions, issued a note to employees informing them of the job cuts.

Digital Desk
Bad news for Amazon Employees (Representational Image)
Bad news for Amazon Employees (Representational Image) | Image:ANI
Amazon Lay Off Latest News: After Amazon’s Twitch livestreaming unit announced to lay off 500 employees,  the tech giant has decided to sack hundreds of employees across its Prime Video and MGM Studios divisions. Mike Hopkins, who handles those units, issued a note to employees informing them of the layoffs. 

 “Throughout the past year, we’ve looked at nearly every aspect of our business with an eye towards improving our ability to deliver even more breakthrough movies, TV shows, and live sports in a personalized, easy-to-use entertainment experience for our global customers. As a result, we’ve identified opportunities to reduce or discontinue investments in certain areas while increasing our investment and focus on content and product initiatives that deliver the most impact. As a result of these decisions, we will be eliminating several hundred roles across the Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios organization", Hopkins wrote in the memo. 

Amazon Lay Off: Hopkins full memo to employees

Team

We’ve taken significant steps towards our long-term vision of making Prime Video the first-choice entertainment destination for customers worldwide, and I’m proud of everything we’ve accomplished as a team to date. Our investments in programming, marketing, and technology have enabled us to expand our selection of blockbuster movies, hit tv series, live sports, the world’s largest TVOD catalog along with over 650 partner Channels worldwide, and AVOD services including Freevee – all available in a single destination, delighting customers around the globe. And, through our acquisition of MGM, we’ve increased our investments in theatrical films and driven growth in MGM+ and our licensing and third-party production businesses.

Yet, at the same time, our industry continues to evolve quickly and it’s important that we prioritize our investments for the long-term success of our business, while relentlessly focusing on what we know matters most to our customers. Throughout the past year, we’ve looked at nearly every aspect of our business with an eye towards improving our ability to deliver even more breakthrough movies, TV shows, and live sports in a personalized, easy to use entertainment experience for our global customers. As a result, we’ve identified opportunities to reduce or discontinue investments in certain areas while increasing our investment and focus on content and product initiatives that deliver the most impact. As a result of these decisions, we will be eliminating several hundred roles across the Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios organization.

Today, we will begin to reach out to colleagues who are impacted by these role reductions. Notifications will be sent out shortly, and we expect all notifications in the Americas to be completed this morning (Pacific time), and most other regions by the end of the week. We are following local processes, which may include time for consultation with employee representative bodies, possibly resulting in longer timelines to communicate in some countries.

This is a difficult decision to make and one that my leadership team and I do not take lightly.  It is hard to say goodbye to talented Amazonians who’ve made meaningful contributions on behalf of our customers, team and business. Thank you for your dedication and work. To help with the transition, we are providing packages that include a separation payment, transitional benefits as applicable by country, and external job placement support.

Our prioritization of initiatives that we know will move the needle, along with our continued investments in programming, marketing and product, positions our business for an even stronger future. Prime Video is one of the most popular benefits for Prime members, and one of most widely used entertainment destinations in the world. I’m proud of the work you do every day on behalf of our customers, and I’m looking forward to continuing to build our business for the future.

-Mike

Google Lays Off Hundreds Of Employees 

Tech giant Google has also laid off hundreds of employees from its digital assistant, hardware, and engineering teams in a bid to reduce expenses. 

In a statement, a Google spokesperson explained, “In the latter half of 2023, several of our teams changed to improve efficiency and better align resources with our top product priorities. Some teams are still implementing these organizational changes, which unfortunately involve job cuts worldwide.”

Earlier last year, Google had terminated 12,000 jobs across the globe. In an email to employees, Sundar Pichai, the Indian-origin CEO had said: "I have some difficult news to share. We’ve decided to reduce our workforce by approximately 12,000 roles." 

Published January 11th, 2024 at 11:52 IST

