Updated February 27th, 2024 at 20:57 IST

Bad News For Mumbaikars: 15% Water Cut For Month From This Date | Details Here

The supply from the Golanji, Fosbery, Raoli and Bhandarwada reservoirs was also hit.

Mumbai: Water Cuts Likely In Coming Days As Stock Dips By Half
15% Temporary Water Reduction in Mumbai for Repairs | Image:Representative
Mumbai: The city civic body on Tuesday announced a 15 per cent reduction in water supply across Mumbai and neighbouring areas where it supplies water till March 5.

The water supply to some parts of the eastern suburbs was impacted after a transformer caught fire at the pumping station in the neighbouring Thane district on Monday evening. The supply from the Golanji, Fosbery, Raoli and Bhandarwada reservoirs was also hit.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a release on Tuesday evening stating that it has started 15 pumps at the affected Pise pumping station but the repairing of the third transformer is expected to take time till March 5.

"A 15 per cent water cut will be imposed in the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs, some areas in Bhiwandi and Thane cities and elsewhere where the BMC supplies water, till March 5," as per the release.

Following the fire, the civic body imposed a 30 to 100 per cent water cut in several parts of the island city and eastern suburbs.

Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD of water every day from Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar, and Tulsi reservoirs, located in Mumbai, Thane, and Nashik districts. 

Published February 27th, 2024 at 20:57 IST

