Badminton Coach Arrested For Repeatedly Raping Teen, Stored Nude Pics of 8 Minors On Phone In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Police, on Saturday, arrested a 30-year-old badminton coach named Suresh Balaji for allegedly repeatedly raping a 16-year-old girl. Besides, Balaji has also been accused of storing nude pictures of eight minors on his phone.

Teen's Grandmother Finds Compromising Photo

As per police records, the incident came to light after the teen's grandmother found a compromising photo of the granddaughter on her phone. The teen, who had recently finished her Class 10 exams, was staying with her grandmother when she allegedly sent the explicit image to the coach using her grandmother’s phone.

Alarmed, the grandmother informed the girl’s parents, after which the latter was questioned by her mother. The teen revealed that the coach had been exploiting her under the pretext of ‘extra training.’

Coach Threatened Teen

Balaji, who was living alone, allegedly lured the girl to his home multiple times, where he allegedly assaulted her and threatened her to keep silent.

The teen's parents reported the matter to the police, which led to the coach's arrest.

A case was filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, with authorities also considering charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. During preliminary interrogation, the coach was said to have admitted to the offences.