Bahraich Violence Aftermath: PWD Sends Illegal Construction Notice For Main Accused's House
Public Works Department (PWD) has issued a notice to Abdul Hameed, the main accused in the Bahraich violence case, for illegal construction on government land.
Bahraich violence main accused's house gets PWD notice for illegal construction | Image: Republic
23:47 IST, October 18th 2024