sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Bahraich Violence Aftermath: PWD Sends Illegal Construction Notice For Main Accused's House

Published 23:47 IST, October 18th 2024

Bahraich Violence Aftermath: PWD Sends Illegal Construction Notice For Main Accused's House

Public Works Department (PWD) has issued a notice to Abdul Hameed, the main accused in the Bahraich violence case, for illegal construction on government land.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
bulldozer action on Bahraich violence
Bahraich violence main accused's house gets PWD notice for illegal construction | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:47 IST, October 18th 2024