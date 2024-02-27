Updated February 27th, 2024 at 08:19 IST
6 killed, Several Injured in Jeep-Truck Collision in UP's Ballia
At least 6 people were killed after a jeep collided with a pick-up truck in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia.
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
Image used for representation | Image:PTI/ Representational
Ballia: At least 6 people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a jeep collided with a pick-up truck in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, as per media reports.
(This is a breaking copy, more details are awaited)
Published February 27th, 2024 at 07:51 IST
