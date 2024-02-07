Advertisement

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand Cabinet on Sunday gave its approval to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) draft bill after the recommendation moved by a high-level government formed panel.

The draft UCC Bill which aims to bring uniform civil laws for citizens irrespective of their religion will be tabled for discussion and passage in the state Assembly on February 6.

The Republic has gained access to the key features of the UCC draft bill which will make Uttarakhand the first Indian state after independence to implement such law. The key features shed light on the provisions of the draft bill that aim for equality in civil laws, according to sources.

Uttarakhand UCC Draft Bill: Possible Provisions

A common marriagable age of girls is expected to ensure they complete education before setting ties. Marriage registration: According to sources, the registration of marriage will be made mandatory. Without registration, the concerned person will not get the benefit of any government facility. The marriage registration facility will be made available for last mile people as well, sources said.

According to sources, the registration of marriage will be made mandatory. Without registration, the concerned person will not get the benefit of any government facility. The marriage registration facility will be made available for last mile people as well, sources said. Equal grounds for divorce: The rule setting ground of divorce for both husband and wife will be applicable equally. The same grounds of divorce which are applicable for the husband will also be applicable for the wife. At present, under personal law, husband and wife have different grounds for divorce.

If the wife dies and her parents have no support, then the responsibility of their maintenance will be on the husband. Adoption process to be easier: Everyone will get the right to adopt including the Muslim women and the process of adoption will be made easier.

The new UCC draft Bill will ensure complete ban on Halala and Iddat. Declaration of live-in relationship: The partners in live-in relationship will have to mandatorily declare their relationship status. This will be like a self-declaration which may have a statutory format.