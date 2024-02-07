The UCC Draft to Uttarakhand govt includes topic on ban on practice of polygamy, and mandatory declaration of live-in relationships | Image: PTI

Uttarakhand: The committee tasked with formulating a draft for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand presented its recommendations to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday. The comprehensive draft addresses critical issues, including advocating for a ban on the practice of polygamy, ensuring equal inheritance rights, and introducing mandatory declaration of live-in relationships. A Uttarakhand government-appointed panel to prepare a draft of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on Friday submitted the document to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami here. The draft was handed over to the chief minister by the five-member committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai.

Uniform Civil Code draft submitted to Uttarakhand CM, Dhami Responds

Soon after the submission of the UCC, Dhami said, "It is yet another step towards the fulfilment of a commitment made to the people of the state during the run-up to the assembly polls held in the state in 2022." Dhami said after getting a historic mandate of the people for a second consecutive term in office, his cabinet decided to constitute a committee to draft the UCC at its very first meeting to initiate the process of fulfilling that commitment.

"The panel, which consists of erudite people, held a comprehensive dialogue with people representing different sections of the society, including the tribal people of the country's first village of Mana, before finalising the draft," he said.

Mana is a village located in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand near the India-China border.

"The long-awaited moment has arrived. The draft of UCC has now been submitted to us. We will examine, study and discuss it before tabling it in the state assembly to move in the direction of making it an act during its forthcoming session," he said.

A meeting of the state cabinet has been called on Saturday to discuss the draft.

The entire panel had come to the chief minister's residence to submit the draft. Apart from Desai who headed the committee, other members of the panel were retired chief justice of Sikkim High Court Pramod Kohli, social activist Manu Gaur, former Uttarakhand chief secretary Shatrughan Singh and Vice Chancellor of Doon University Surekha Dangwal.

"The auspicious phase for all good works to be done has begun with the Sun God moving northwards. The consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya has taken place, the interim budget has been presented in Parliament and the draft of UCC has also been received," the chief minister said.

A special four-day session of the Uttarakhand assembly has already been convened from February 5-8 to pass a legislation on the UCC.

The UCC will provide a legal framework for a uniform marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance laws for all citizens irrespective of their religion in the state.

If implemented, Uttarakhand will become the first state in the country after Independence to adopt the UCC. It has been operational in Goa since the days of the Portugese rule.

The panel was constituted in May, 2022 to prepare a draft of the UCC. Constituted for six months initially, it was given four extensions to look into all aspects before finalising its report.

It received 2.33 lakh written suggestions and held more than 60 meetings in which the members interacted with around 60,000 people in the course of preparing the draft.

Passing a legislation on the UCC will fulfil a major promise made by the BJP to the people of the state in the run-up to the 2022 assembly polls, which saw the saffron party storm to power with a landslide victory for the second consecutive term - a feat achieved for the first time by any political party in the state which came into being in 2000.

The UCC drafting committee was given a total of four extensions, the latest one of 15 days in January this year.

With inputs from Agency