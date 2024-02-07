Updated January 30th, 2024 at 18:44 IST
Karnataka Bans Trekking Till Feb 1: Here’s Why
There was increase in the number of visitors to Kumara Parvata, raising concerns about environmental sustainability and the well-being of trekkers in Bengaluru.
Bengaluru: In response to the recent surge in trekking enthusiasts flocking to Kumara Parvata peak, Karnataka has issued a statewide directive temporarily banning trekking in forest areas effective from February 1. The decision comes as authorities aim to formulate and implement standardized operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure the safety of both trekkers and the fragile ecosystems of forested regions.
Watch the Massive crowd in Kumara Parvata
Published January 30th, 2024 at 18:05 IST
