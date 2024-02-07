Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 18:44 IST

Karnataka Bans Trekking Till Feb 1: Here’s Why

There was increase in the number of visitors to Kumara Parvata, raising concerns about environmental sustainability and the well-being of trekkers in Bengaluru.

Isha Bhandari
Ban on Trekking Till Feb 1: Karnataka Orders Temporary Ban Following Crowding at Kumara Parvata
Ban on Trekking Till Feb 1: Karnataka Orders Temporary Ban Following Crowding at Kumara Parvata | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: In response to the recent surge in trekking enthusiasts flocking to Kumara Parvata peak, Karnataka has issued a statewide directive temporarily banning trekking in forest areas effective from February 1. The decision comes as authorities aim to formulate and implement standardized operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure the safety of both trekkers and the fragile ecosystems of forested regions.

There was a notable increase in the number of visitors to Kumara Parvata, raising concerns about environmental sustainability and the well-being of trekkers. 

Advertisement

Watch the Massive crowd in Kumara Parvata 

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 18:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi Knows Only Kejriwal Can Challenge Him So...: Atishi on ED Raids

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. Canara Bank hits 52-week high on stock split announcement

    Business News14 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News21 minutes ago

  4. Sidda Playing Politics: BJP Ahead of K'taka Congress' Delhi Protest

    Politics News23 minutes ago

  5. Delhi Court To Hear ED Complaint Against Kejriwal Skipping Summons Today

    India News25 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement