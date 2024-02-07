Karnataka Bans Trekking Till Feb 1: Here’s Why

Advertisement

Bengaluru: In response to the recent surge in trekking enthusiasts flocking to Kumara Parvata peak, Karnataka has issued a statewide directive temporarily banning trekking in forest areas effective from February 1. The decision comes as authorities aim to formulate and implement standardized operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure the safety of both trekkers and the fragile ecosystems of forested regions.

There was a notable increase in the number of visitors to Kumara Parvata, raising concerns about environmental sustainability and the well-being of trekkers.

