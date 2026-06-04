Bandra Mosque Demolition 'Revenge Plot'? ATS Probes Pakistani Conspiracy In Delhi Grenade Attack Case

Mumbai: Huzaifa, a youth linked with Pakistani handler Shahzad Bhatti was arrested by Delhi Special Cell and Maharashtra ATA on 2nd June from Mumbai’s Mira-Bhayandar area. Currently, he has been sent to a three-days transit remand after he was produced before the court today in Thane.

When Huzaifa was presented before the Thane court today, initially he was asked by the court that whether he is aware of the fact that what charges are slashed against him to which he replied that he is fully aware. Moreover, according to the procedure, he was also asked whether he has any complaints regarding Police while he was in their custody before being presented before the court; to which he replied that he had no complaints.

Moving forward with the court proceedings, the police said that Huzaifa is alleged of carrying out Hand Grenade attack in Delhi at the behest of Pakistani gangsters. There are links found, where he could be evidently seen in contact with Pakistani handler Shahzad Bhatti. The investigation in the matter also reveals that Shahzad Bhatti - a Pakistani handler - was carrying out activities to radicalise the Indian youth and incite them towards terrorist activities.

The evidence regarding the same were attached where the WhatsApp chats prove that Shahzad Bhatti and accused Huzaifa were in constant touch. Also it has come to light that these would frequently communicate and Huzaifa had sent Bandra Station demolition drive photos and videos to Shahzad in Pakistan. In the demolition drive, two mosques which were on the encroached land, were also demolished by the authorities. The further investigation in the matter is underway so as to know whether any other individuals are involved and who all are in contact with Shahzad Bhatti.

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Recently, many actions are taken by Maharashtra ATS along with the central agencies state-wide, this is one of those to crackdown the terrorist activities going on.

What Is The Bandra Demolition Drive?

An action was taken by the Central and Western Railways jointly, to clear the encroachment neat Bandra Railway Station in East. In Garib Nagar of Bandra East, many houses faced a bulldozer action as a part of the drive. The Railway officials have confirmed that this drive was taken place to clear encroachment as they are in a plan to enlarge the Bandra Station capacity for long route trains as well as increase the number of the station at that terminus.

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