Bandra Water Disruption Alert: BMC to Shut Old Tulsi Pipeline on April 8

Mumbai: In a major step towards upgrading the city’s water infrastructure, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that it would shut down the old 600-inch Tulsi water pipeline at Bandra Cabin in Bandra East. The replacement work on the outdated pipeline has been scheduled for April 8, and will temporarily impact water supply in the area.

As part of the operation, the water supply to the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) will be suspended for two and a half hours, between 5:00 PM and 7:30 PM, on the day of the pipeline work.

BMC Urged Residents to Store Water, Use It Cautiously

The BMC urged residents in the affected areas to store adequate water in advance. Citizens have also been advised to use water sparingly during the disruption period.

In an official statement, the civic body stated, “As a precaution, residents are advised to filter and boil drinking water for the next 4 to 5 days after the shutdown.” This step has been recommended as a safety measure to avoid water-borne infections during the transition period.

Water Supply to Improve After Pipeline Work

The BMC also assured that once the pipeline replacement work is completed, residents in the H East ward — including Santacruz, Khar, and Bandra East — can expect an improvement in water supply.

The Tulsi pipeline, which has long served this section of the city, is being replaced as part of BMC’s broader initiative to modernize the water distribution system and reduce leakages and pressure issues.