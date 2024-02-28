English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated February 28th, 2024 at 12:18 IST

Massive Fire Breaks Out in Hotel in Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

A massive fire broke out in a hotel in the popular tourist destination Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday morning.

Digital Desk
fire at baramulla
Massive Fire Breaks Out in Hotel in Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Baramulla: A massive fire broke out in a hotel in the popular tourist destination Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday morning.

So far, no casualties have been reported.

The cause of fire is not know yet. 
 

Published February 28th, 2024 at 12:18 IST

