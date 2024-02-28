Updated February 28th, 2024 at 12:18 IST
Massive Fire Breaks Out in Hotel in Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla
A massive fire broke out in a hotel in the popular tourist destination Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday morning.
- 1 min read
Massive Fire Breaks Out in Hotel in Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla | Image:X
So far, no casualties have been reported.
The cause of fire is not know yet.
