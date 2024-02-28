Massive Fire Breaks Out in Hotel in Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla | Image: X

Baramulla: A massive fire broke out in a hotel in the popular tourist destination Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday morning.

So far, no casualties have been reported.

Massive fire broke out in a hotel in the world-famous tourist destination #Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday morning. pic.twitter.com/EAFsLcGHDu — Daily Spark News (@dailysparknews_) February 28, 2024

The cause of fire is not know yet.



