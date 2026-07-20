‘Bathroom Tap On…There's a Dead Body': Woman's Chilling Voicemail to Landlord Reveals Kalyan Murder Mystery

A shocking murder case has come to light from Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district, where a woman allegedly killed her boyfriend, stuffed his body into a sack, and fled to Kolkata after leaving behind a chilling voicemail for the landlord.

The gruesome incident took place at a flat in Neelkanth Society on Malang Road. The victim's body was discovered inside the bathroom after residents complained of a foul smell coming from the locked apartment.

Chilling Voicemail Exposed Crime

According to the police, the accused woman fled to Kolkata after the murder. Before disappearing, she allegedly sent a voicemail to the landlord saying, “The faucet in the flat's bathroom is running, and there is a dead body kept there.”

The disturbing message left the landlord shocked, who immediately alerted the Manpada Police. Police teams have now left for Kolkata to trace and arrest the accused woman.

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For the past two to three days, residents of Neelkanth Society had noticed a strong foul smell coming from the locked flat. After receiving the complaint from the landlord, the Manpada Police reached the spot and found the house locked from outside.

The police broke open the door and searched the flat. Inside the bathroom, they found a suspicious sack. When they opened it, they discovered the decomposed body of a man packed inside. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

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The police suspect that after killing her boyfriend with a sharp weapon by attacking his head, the accused stuffed the body into a sack in an attempt to dispose of it and erase evidence. This was done deliberately to speed up decomposition and wash away bloodstains from the crime scene.