Published 14:24 IST, October 13th 2024

Bengal: 77 Doctors at Kalyani JNM Hospital Threaten Mass Resignation Over RG Kar Incident

The agitators have been demanding justice for the RG Kar hospital medic, immediate removal of Health Secretary N S Nigam, workplace security and other measures.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Doctors' protest
Bengal: 77 doctors at Kalyani JNM Hospital threaten mass resignation over RG Kar incident | Image: PTI
  • 2 min read
