Published 23:17 IST, October 10th 2024
Bengal Guv Urges Medics to End Fast; Promises to Call Meeting to Address RG Kar Issues
Concerned over their deteriorating health conditions due to fasting over the past five days, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has urged the junior medics to end their hunger strike.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bengal Guv Urges Medics to End Fast; Promises to Call Meeting to Address RG Kar Issues | Image: PTI
