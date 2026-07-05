BENGAL HORROR: 12-Year-Old Girl Out To Buy Birthday Gift Raped, Killed; Mob Fury & Lynching Triggered As Body Found Floating In Pond

Baruipur: A 12-year-old girl who was out to buy birthday gift for her friend was allegedly raped and murdered in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, on Sunday. The accused allegedly stuffed the little girl's body in a sack and threw it into a pond after committing the horrific crime.

The outrageous incident unfolded in the Suryapur Haat area of Baruipur.

According to the victim's family, the young girl left her home on a Saturday afternoon with plans to purchase a birthday gift. When she failed to return, her frantic family launched a search. The following morning, her lifeless body was tragically discovered floating in a pond, stuffed inside a sack, near her residence.

Accused Lynched By Angry Mob

News of the girl's death sparked immediate protests in the area. As per reports, a man involved in the crime was lynched by local residents.

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Security Deployed Outside Mamata Banerjee's House

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was scheduled to visit Baruipur amidst outrage over the rape-murder case. However, Central Force personnel were deployed outside her house. The party claimed that barricades were also put in place outside her residence “to prevent her from leaving”.

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