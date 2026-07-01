Bengal Hospital Scandal: Doctor Accused of Planting Spy Pen Camera in Nurses’ Changing Room

A disturbing allegation of surveillance has rocked Itahar Rural Hospital, after nurses accused a doctor at the facility of planting a hidden spy camera, disguised as a pen, inside their changing room.

The doctor has since been detained by police, though it remains unclear whether he has been formally arrested or is being held in protective custody while the matter is investigated further.

What Nurses Say Happened

According to the complaint filed by hospital staff, the incident took place on June 10, when a nurse spotted a pen left inside the changing room with what appeared to be a light blinking on it. Suspicious, she picked it up and removed it from the room- a decision that would later prove significant.

Nurse Ankita Saha, who first noticed the device, said the flashing light caught her attention and made her uneasy. Once she and her colleagues suspected it could be a hidden camera rather than an ordinary pen, they reported it to hospital authorities. Fellow nurse Riya Saha didn't mince words about the incident, calling it a deeply troubling act and demanding strict punishment for whoever was responsible.

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Hospital staff also allege that when they later reviewed CCTV footage from the facility, it showed the accused doctor entering the nurses' changing room more than once on the day the pen was discovered. Staff say the doctor subsequently acknowledged that the pen belonged to him.

Following the discovery, the nurses submitted a written complaint to the health department, which led to the formation of a special inquiry committee to look into the allegations.

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The Investigation So Far

On Tuesday, a three-member special investigation team, set up on instructions from the District Chief Health Officer, visited the hospital to examine the incident firsthand. The team has since completed its inquiry and submitted its findings.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health Apurba Kumar Roy, who led the committee, confirmed the investigation has wrapped up and the report has been handed over to the district CMOH. He said any further action against the accused would depend on what the committee's findings recommend.

Political and Public Reaction

News of the alleged incident has stirred strong reactions locally. BJP district secretary and Itahar leader Sabita Barman has called for swift and firm legal action, arguing that anyone found to have violated the privacy and dignity of healthcare workers must face accountability.