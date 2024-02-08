Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 17:38 IST

Bengal Municipality Scam: ED Raids Premises of Two Ministers, One Ex-Chairman

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches at the premises of two ministers and one Municipality ex-chairman in Kolkata

Srinwanti Das
ED raids
ED raids are underway at the premises of West Bengal minister and TMC leader Sujit Bose in Kolkata | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches at the premises of two ministers and one Municipality ex-chairman in Kolkata, West Bengal, in connection with the alleged irregularities in municipal recruitment.

ED raids are underway at the premises of West Bengal minister and TMC leader Sujit Bose in Kolkata in 51 Canal Street Shribhumi, 65 Canal Street Shrinhumi and South Dum Dum Municipality VC. Sujit Bose’s two houses and his club has been raided. Over 50-60 central forces were deployed at the premises. Forces were armed with automatic firearms, 50-60 fibre sticks, fibre shields. Three tear cell units were also present at the spot.

ED raids are underway at the premises of West Bengal minister and TMC leader Sujit Bose
Sujit Bose's premises in Kolkata in 51 Canal Street Shribhumi, 65 Canal Street Shrinhumi and South Dum Dum Municipality VC has been raided

The premises of Tapas Roy at 105 BB Ganguly Street are being raided. At MLA Tapan Roy’s house, 15-20 Army jawans were deployed. While five armed forces were deployed in front of the main gate, six central forces soldiers were present at the entrance of the flat.

Besides, the premises of Subodh Chakraborty, ex-Chairman, North Dum Dum, Municipality, Khalisakotapally, Birati, are also being raided.

More details are awaited in the matter.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 07:52 IST

