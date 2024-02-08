ED raids are underway at the premises of West Bengal minister and TMC leader Sujit Bose in Kolkata | Image: ANI

Advertisement

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches at the premises of two ministers and one Municipality ex-chairman in Kolkata, West Bengal, in connection with the alleged irregularities in municipal recruitment.

ED raids are underway at the premises of West Bengal minister and TMC leader Sujit Bose in Kolkata in 51 Canal Street Shribhumi, 65 Canal Street Shrinhumi and South Dum Dum Municipality VC. Sujit Bose’s two houses and his club has been raided. Over 50-60 central forces were deployed at the premises. Forces were armed with automatic firearms, 50-60 fibre sticks, fibre shields. Three tear cell units were also present at the spot.

Advertisement

#WATCH | ED raid underway at the premises of West Bengal minister and TMC leader Sujit Bose in Kolkata. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/qQNCYuSIV5 — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

ED raids are underway at the premises of West Bengal minister and TMC leader Sujit Bose

Sujit Bose's premises in Kolkata in 51 Canal Street Shribhumi, 65 Canal Street Shrinhumi and South Dum Dum Municipality VC has been raided

The premises of Tapas Roy at 105 BB Ganguly Street are being raided. At MLA Tapan Roy’s house, 15-20 Army jawans were deployed. While five armed forces were deployed in front of the main gate, six central forces soldiers were present at the entrance of the flat.

Advertisement

Besides, the premises of Subodh Chakraborty, ex-Chairman, North Dum Dum, Municipality, Khalisakotapally, Birati, are also being raided.

More details are awaited in the matter.